Team Kellogg's(TM) Meghan Duggan Leads U.S. Women's Hockey to Gold at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

Team USA & Team Kellogg's(TM) Athlete Celebrates Gold Medal Win with Time Honored Kellogg's Tradition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey team, led by captain and Team Kellogg's™ member Meghan Duggan, won the Gold Medal with Team USA for the first time since 1998. In honor of the historic win, Kellogg's® announced that Duggan will be featured on a Gold Medal Edition box of Special K®, available in limited quantities for a short time only.

"I'm so proud of the women on my team. We fought hard to get here – we made sacrifices on and off the ice away from our loved ones to come together as a team, and our effort paid off to complete our journey to Olympic Gold," said Duggan. "I couldn't have done it without them and the support of my family, Team USA and Team Kellogg's. I can't believe I'm on a second box of Special K!"

The epic game ended a 20-year drought, with a 3-2 win in overtime and an eventual shootout.

"We couldn't be more excited for Meghan, and we're celebrating her amazing victory with Team USA in the best way we know how," said Sam Minardi, director, brand marketing, Kellogg Company.

What Gets Meghan Duggan Started? She credits the strength from the women around her as they trained and chased their goals on and off the ice. Watch the Team Kellogg's #GetsMeStarted video to learn more about her journey with Team USA toward the Olympic Winter Games 2018, and share what drives you to tackle each day with #GetsMeStarted.

About Meghan Duggan

Duggan is a two-time U.S. Olympic silver medalist at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia and 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, B.C.

Captain of the U.S. Women's National Team since November 2013, she has played in eight International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships (gold-2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017; silver-2007), nine Four Nations Cups (1st-2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016; 2nd-2007, 2009, 2010; 3rd-2013) and one IIHF Twelve Nations Invitational Tournament Series (2011).

