Taziki's Mediterranean Café Launches New Innovative App

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taziki's Mediterranean Café, recently named one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies, has seen an impressive rise in online ordering and to-go sales in 2018.

During the past three years, the company has experienced an over 200% increase in the amount of online and to-go orders.

As a result, Taziki's is focusing on efficiency and improving the customer experience with the ordering process. The restaurant is working to create more convenient ways to order ahead, both with a mobile app and online ordering options.

"Expanding Taziki's technology capabilities for our customers including our app offerings, accessibility to ordering online as well as our recently-launched new website has been a big focus for our team," said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "We are working to anticipate consumer trends and implementing innovations that enhance guest experiences."

Today, Taziki's has launched TAZ Rewards, Taziki's very own rewards and loyalty program, that works both in line and online through Taziki's app.

Customers can download the app on their iPhone or Android or stop by a Taziki's location and easily enter their phone number.

"TAZ Rewards is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty over the last 20 years," said Simpson. "We are grateful our customers believe in what we do and our commitment to use simple, wholesome ingredients that we make from scratch daily."

Customers will earn a Star for every $5 spent. After 25 Stars are earned, the customer will receive a $10 off reward and can expect other periodic surprise discounts and offers.

"Customers will find that they can order quickly and skip the line when they're in a hurry," said Rachel Layton, Vice President of Marketing, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Our app easily connects our customers to their closest Taziki's location and seamlessly provides hours and well as directions right in a phone's map feature."

Existing Taziki's locations across the country are also being renovated and new locations are being designed with larger spaces for customers to retrieve their food from the 'To Go' counter as a part of a more convenient guest experience.

Taziki's menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh items, flavored with more than 60 herbs and spices; the robust Mediterranean-inspired menu includes freshly grilled meats -- like lamb, salmon, chicken, and beef, original homemade sauces and hand-prepped healthy side dishes. Taziki's offers vegetarian and gluten-free options upon request. Taziki's does not use fryers or microwaves while preparing meals for customers.

The restaurant's website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 88 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Visit Tazikiscafe.com for more information. Follow events and promotions on Twitter- @Tazikis, Instagram- @tazikis and on Facebook- Taziki's Mediterranean Café- @TazikisMedCafe.

