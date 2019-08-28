Taziki's Mediterranean Café to Celebrate National Gyro Day with "Gyros All Year" Giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taziki's Mediterranean Café is once again celebrating National Gyro Day on Sun., Sept. 1 and one lucky customer will be selected to receive a free delicious chicken gyro each week for a year.

On National Gyro Day, customers that order a chicken gyro through Taziki's mobile app or online will be entered for a chance to win the "Gyros All Year" giveaway.

The winner will be announced on the corporate Taziki's Facebook, Instagram and blog pages on Tues., Sept. 3.

"Gyros are one of our most popular signature items at Taziki's," said Rachel Layton, Vice President of Marketing + Growth, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "Last year this campaign was a huge success and we are looking forward to celebrating National Gyro Day with our guests again this year."

Taziki's guests regularly enjoy a variety of hand-crafted gyros including a grilled chicken gyro; grilled chicken basil-pesto gyro; greek salad gyro; grilled beef tender gyro; grilled lamb gyro; lamb & skordalia gyro; and grilled veggie gyro.

Gyro entrees are served with chips and a choice of a healthy side including fresh-cut fruit; tomato-cucumber salad, pasta salad; roasted new potatoes or basmati rice.

"Creating our food begins with the dedicated farmers who work hard every day to grow to our standards for high quality meat, produce, and dairy our restaurants use," said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Taziki's gyros are made from the freshest ingredients and seasoned with fresh herbs and vegetables to create balance and alignment with the Mediterranean diet. We hope to make healthy eating convenient and accessible for everyone in the Taziki's family."

Taziki's has expanded technology capabilities for customers including app offerings, accessibility to ordering online as well as a new website. The company recently launched TAZ Rewards, Taziki's first-ever loyalty program, that works both in-line and on-line through Taziki's app, as a way to say "thank you" to the restaurant's growing community of loyal guests.

The restaurant's website, tazikiscafe.com , provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh, scratch-made ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across the chef-inspired cuisine but is designed to be approachable enough for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily, and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's thrives on the words included in their culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through their mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Contact: Holly Lollar, APR

(205) 807-3759

holly@thelollargroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tazikis-mediterranean-cafe-to-celebrate-national-gyro-day-with-gyros-all-year-giveaway-300908767.html

SOURCE Taziki's Mediterranean Café