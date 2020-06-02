Taziki's Highlights Special Father's Day Package

-Restaurant Provides Options for Father Figures With A Specialized Meal-

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taziki's is joining with those around the world to celebrate Father's Day, to signify the contributions fathers make in our communities. On a day which highlights fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the efforts of male parents towards their family and society, Taziki's is excited to launch a new exciting meal option that takes the mealtime stress off mom, too.

To honor these dads, Taziki's is offering a special grouping of customer favorites for Father's Day Weekend, which can be enjoyed for pickup or dine-in. Taziki's incredibly special Father's Day Bundle includes: Grilled Shrimp for Four with Greek salad, potatoes, pint of Taziki's Pimento Cheese appetizer with baked pita, a six pack of domestic beer and a $10 gift card for a retail price of $50.

On Sunday, June 21, Americans will highlight the achievements and thankfulness we have for all fatherly figures including stepfathers, granddads, uncles, brothers, mentors, and friends that take care of us, help us grow or encourage us along the path of life.

"Dad's help make our dreams a reality by being there to help build the story," said Rachel Layton, VP of Marketing + Growth, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Our Father's Day Bundle is an easy option to put on the table as families celebrate the endless efforts and initiatives that male role-models play in our lives."

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

