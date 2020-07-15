Tauber-Arons To Auction Multi-Million Dollar Late Model Yogurt Making Equipment From Former General Mills Yogurt Facility In Carson, California

CARSON, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber-Arons of Los Angeles is pleased to announce that they will handle the complete liquidation of the former General Mills Yoplait and Go-Gurt production facility in Carson, California. The closing of this plant is part of a broader restructuring plan by the company that has been a valued household brand since 1928. A 3-day timed online auction will be take place on August 11th, 12th and 13th 2020. Tauber-Arons, Inc., industrial auctioneers and liquidators since 1892, is conducting this sale in conjunction with Reich Brothers, a leader in the acquisition of industrial real estate throughout the United States.

The top quality assets in this auction includes:

Complete yogurt lines (sold in bulk or piece by piece)

Filler Lines

Flavor Blending Systems

Form Fill Packaging Lines

Fruit & Liquid Filling Equipment

Tanks

Silos

Homogenizers

Case Loading

Office Equipment

Forklifts and Pallet Jacks

Other Facility Support Equipment

And Much Much More!

This Timed Online Auction begins Tuesday August 11th, continues on Wednesday August 12th and concludes on Thursday August 13th. Lots begin closing each day at 11AM PDT. All items will be available for inspection onsite August 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th from 9:00 am – 4 pm PDT and on the morning of the auction. Tauber-Arons' auction management team, led by Carlos Covaruvias, Rudy Vera and Carson Arons, are on site Monday thru Friday to facilitate scheduled private inspections. The facility is located at 1055 Sandhill Avenue, Carson, California 90746.

"With the closing of this facility, we were presented with a unique opportunity to serve our dairy and other industrial customers regionally and throughout North America," said Tony Arons, President and CEO of Tauber-Arons, Inc. "Much of the equipment is specific to the yogurt and dairy industry," he added, "but the inclusion of other warehouse support items makes this an excellent opportunity for customers in a wide range of industries."

For more information and a complete listing of all lots, please visit us online at http://www.tauberaronsinc.com

About Tauber-Arons, Inc.

Tauber-Arons, the nation's most established and experienced industrial auction company, has been owned and operated by the same family for 4 generations. We build relationships with our clients. It's the only way we do business – and we've been doing it for 115 years.

About Reich Brothers

Reich Brothers is a leading acquirer of industrial real estate across the United States with an expertise in intact but dormant manufacturing facilities including machinery and equipment.

