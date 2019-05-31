Tastykake® and Wonder® "Deploy the Joy" with a $1 Million Commitment to Support The USO®

THOMASVILLE, Ga., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastykake, a snack favorite since 1914, and Wonder, the all-American bread brand since 1921, have joined forces to announce a donation of up to $1 million over the course of three years to the United Service Organizations (USO). Working together to implement the "Deploy the Joy" campaign, the iconic brands intend to raise awareness for the many services provided by the USO, while honoring the brave men and women serving to protect our nation.

"We consider it a privilege to support the USO's mission to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country," said Debo Mukherjee, chief marketing officer for Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the U.S. and owner of both brands. "Wonder Bread and Tastykake have a long history of supporting the military and we're proud to continue the tradition with this commitment to the USO."

"The USO is thrilled to partner with Wonder Bread and Tastykake with specially marked commemorative packages honoring service members in stores nationwide," said Chad Hartman, USO Vice President, Development and Corporate Alliances. "Together, the campaign will provide more resources for our programs that strengthen service members and their families during their time in service."

The donation by Wonder Bread and Tastykake will be directed to USO programming supporting Active Duty, Guard and Reserve and their families. For more than 78 years, the USO has strengthened America's service members through programs like Operation Phone Home, which provides phones and free internet access, and the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program, which allows deployed parents to read virtually to their children around the globe.

The "Deploy the Joy" campaign will feature prominent in-store grocery displays with limited edition, co-branded packaging on select Tastykake and Wonder products. Visit www.tastykake.com/uso or www.WonderBread.com/uso for more information.

About Tastykake:

A snack favorite since 1914, Tastykake offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies, and donuts available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers. Celebrated for their freshness and quality, Tastykake products include such classics as Krimpets, Kandy Kakes and Juniors. One taste of a Tastykake and you'll know why they have been a favorite of many for more than 100 years. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest baking companies in the U.S. For more information on Tastykake or Flowers Foods visit www.tastykake.com or www.flowersfoods.com.

About Wonder Bread

One of America's most loved food brands since 1921, the Wonder brand family of breads and buns offer a taste and experience remembered from childhood. With a name inspired by the "wonder" of the International Balloon Race at the Indianapolis Speedway and iconic balloon-shaped imagery to match, Wonder Bread products stirred the nation's imagination like no other. Nearly a century later, Wonder Bread is still enjoyed by millions of Americans across the nation, where it's packed in lunchboxes, served in restaurants and craved by those young and old.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

