Tastemade Selects Gamut to Grow Local OTT Ad Sales for Streaming Network

Tastemade creates and delivers premium lifestyle programming to an engaged, passionate, and global community

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamut and Tastemade are excited to announce that they are amplifying their successful, existing relationship that allows Gamut to bring Tastemade's highly-coveted OTT audiences to regional and local advertisers across the U.S. Gamut, a Cox Media Group company, will now have preferred, direct-access to Tastemade's 24/7 Streaming Network inventory – a channel that features award-winning programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design.

Bringing together the power of Tastemade's premium, original content and their highly-engaged and passionate audience with the data-driven local market targeting capabilities of Gamut, this expanded agreement offers advertisers a valuable opportunity to reach sought-after Millennial and Gen Z audiences and to scale their local OTT media campaigns in every DMA.

As local OTT media consumption grows rapidly in the U.S., Gamut, with its best-in-class OTT product, Gamut TOTAL®, continues to transform the local OTT advertising space by providing advertisers with access to valuable OTT audiences and brand-safe, premium content. Through Gamut's exclusive attribution and measurement tools, advertisers can achieve a richer understanding of consumers, intelligently target audiences, analyze campaign results, and drive better business outcomes.

"We are excited to continue our work with Gamut to make our premium lifestyle programming available to local and regional OTT advertisers in the U.S.," says Jeff Imberman, Head of Sales & Brand Partnerships, Tastemade. "Our expanded relationship allows us to further tap into the growing local OTT advertising marketplace all the while providing viewers with a more meaningful and relevant ad experience.

Tastemade provides viewers with a direct-to-consumer, multi-platform experience. Through award-winning video content and original lifestyle programming, they receive more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, totaling over 2.5+ billion views each month globally.

"Gamut's direct partnerships allow us to deliver quality impressions to every advertiser we work with," said Soo Jin Oh, Senior Vice President of Client Strategy and Solutions at Gamut. "The passion for food and travel is universal and timeless, and Tastemade's content is both entertaining and relatable - especially with the sought-after Millennial audience. Our commitment to providing premium content at scale sets us apart in the industry and we couldn't be happier to be working with the visionary team at Tastemade."

When it comes to local OTT advertising, lots of companies offer pieces of the puzzle. But only Gamut TOTAL delivers everything the evolving video landscape demands: audience, data, reach, transparency - and total expertise.

About Gamut

Gamut, a Cox Media Group company, is a solutions-based digital advertising organization focused on connecting brands to their most relevant consumers and communities, across all platforms. Gamut and its best-in-class OTT product, Gamut TOTAL®, empower advertisers through guaranteed premium inventory, advanced fraud-free options and maximized campaign performance. Gamut delivers effective advertising campaigns that combine over 20 years of experience in the digital space with data, insights and quality inventory. For more information about Gamut, please visit www.gamut.media.

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tastemade-selects-gamut-to-grow-local-ott-ad-sales-for-streaming-network-301112184.html

SOURCE Gamut