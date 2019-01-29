Tastemade Network Launches on Comcast's Xfinity X1

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastemade today announced that its 24/7 ad-supported network, Tastemade TV, focused on food, travel, and home/design is now available over the Internet on Comcast's Xfinity X1. The partnership is making hundreds of hours of Tastemade's linear original programming and a selection of its most popular series offered on demand -- such as Just Jen, Basic Vs. Baller, Make This Tonight, Origins, and Struggle Meals -- available to X1 customers and marks Tastemade's largest distribution deal to date for its TV network.

"There's a massive shift happening in the TV landscape right now, and Tastemade is capitalizing on this opportunity to be the premier media lifestyle brands for the millennial generation," said Jeremy Strauss, Head of Business Development at Tastemade. "Our rapid distribution expansion - most recently our launch on Comcast's Xfinity X1 - and continued growth in audience engagement in just the last six months is proof that we're a powerful player in this space."

Xfinity X1 customers can access the service by saying "Tastemade" into their X1 Voice Remote or by finding it within the networks section of Xfinity on Demand.

In addition to Xfinity X1, Tastemade TV, which features original Tastemade shows and Tastemade talent 24/7, is also distributed via YouTube TV, Philo, T-Mobile, and Sony PlayStation Vue, with additional distribution partnerships currently in the works.

Tastemade is a modern media brand inspiring the taste of a generation through entertainment, commerce and experiences. The company creates award-winning video programming in Food, Home and Travel, which appears on all major digital, mobile, streaming OTT and linear TV platforms. The company reaches a global audience of over 250 million monthly active viewers, streaming 2.5 billion views, and has built an engaged, passionate, global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards for its innovative video programming, including two James Beard Awards. Based in Santa Monica, CA, Tastemade is funded by Redpoint Ventures, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, and Cool Japan Fund. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

