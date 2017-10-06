Taste Sustainability: A One-Night-Only Pop-Up Dinner With Chefs Alex Atala, Ignacio Mattos and Michael Laiskonis

On October 20, 2017, ICE will host world-renowned Brazilian chef Alex Atala for the “Recipes for a Delicious and Sustainable Future” dinner to benefit the MAD / Yale collaboration. The evening’s theme will be sustainability — one of ICE’s core commitments — as well as how chefs can be agents of change and, of course, exquisite food. We would be hard pressed to a better proponent of cooking sustainably or a better example of finding one’s culinary voice, than Chef Atala.

Chef Atala, widely considered the best chef in South America, was recently featured on the Netflix series Chef’s Table.

Read on to learn about this exclusive pop-up dinner — and get tickets today!