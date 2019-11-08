Taste of Home Launches 'Bakeable,' A New Digital Brand Dedicated To The Joy Of Baking

Dole Packaged Foods Signs on as Launch Sponsor



NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home, the leading multi-platform producer of food, home cooking and entertaining content, today launched Bakeable , a new franchise dedicated to the joy of baking. Bakeable is a multimedia destination offering recipes, tips and ideas for holiday and everyday baking, with baking guides, newsletters, contests, and challenges.

On TasteofHome.com, in Taste of Home magazine, and on Facebook, Bakeable brings together a community of baking enthusiasts to trade recipes and tips, share photos, and ask questions of the Taste of Home editors and Test Kitchen team. Bakeable will have a print extension in every issue, with a front-of-book section featuring baker profiles, advice, inspiration, and promotion of the monthly Bakeable challenge.

"Taste of Home's audience is a longstanding community of home cooks who love to engage and connect with each other over their favorite recipes, and in a recent poll almost half of the respondents told us they bake weekly," said Jeanne Sidner, content director of Taste of Home. "Bakeable is a new way for our audience to come together and share recipes, give advice and celebrate their baking successes online."

Taste of Home is the No.1 destination among its competitive set for baking enthusiasts, according to ComScore/MRI, and has more than 15,000 tested and published baking recipes that earn millions of unique monthly visitors year-round. In the past year, Taste of Home received an average of 6.6 million monthly unique visitors to its baking content (Adobe Analytics), with its baking contests being the most popular, generating more than 500 recipe submissions annually.

As the sole launch sponsor for Bakeable, Dole Packaged Foods will be seamlessly integrated into Bakeable holiday programming with a recipe-driven digital program, "The Classic Holiday Season," to inspire home cooks to prepare classic, time-tested recipes using Dole's canned pineapple. The custom integration will include a holiday content series featuring native articles and custom videos.

"Dole is excited to be the sponsor of Taste of Home's launch of Bakeable," said Sharon Bykerk, Senior Business Manager, Dole Packaged Foods. "Canned pineapple is a versatile ingredient in many classic, as well as more contemporary, holiday recipes. We believe bakers visiting the site will be thrilled with the content and be able to access a wide array of useable information for the upcoming holiday season."

About Taste of Home

Taste of Home, the leading multi-platform producer of food, home cooking and entertaining content, is available online at TasteofHome.com and via the Taste Digital Community, with more than 39 million monthly visitors, making these sites top destinations for kitchen-tested recipes, how-to techniques, cooking videos and lively community forums. The same engaging content can be found in Taste of Home magazine, with a circulation of 2 million and audience of over 13 million; top-selling bookazines; newsstand specials; popular cookbooks and via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and Kindle.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands, Inc. comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands, is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.trustedmediabrands.com.

