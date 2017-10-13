Taste Of Home Announces The 2017 Best Loved Brands "Shortcut Superstars"

Winning Products Recognized as Behind-the-Scenes Timesavers for Fast, Fun and Delicious Recipes
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home, the leading food, cooking and entertaining media brand, announced today its 2017 Best Loved Brands' "Shortcut Superstars." The list of products was curated by the Taste of Home Test Kitchen experts and editors, who receive thousands of recipes each year shared by real home cooks from across the country. The "Shortcut Superstars" are ingredients that stand out for being behind-the-scenes timesavers and making speedy recipes shine.
Taste of Home Test Kitchen experts and editors applied their professional and personal expertise to these 25 products to create shortcut 'hacks' that make life easier in the kitchen. In the October issue of Taste of Home, and online at www.tasteofhome.com/shortcutsuperstars, each of the winning "Shortcut Superstars" is highlighted in original recipes developed, tasted and approved in Taste of Home's Test Kitchen.
The Taste of Home team evaluated the products based on the following criteria:
"The Taste of Home Test Kitchen team prepares and tests thousands of recipes a year to ensure our audience of 82 million real home cooks can create the same amazing flavors in their own kitchens," says Emily Tyra, editor of Taste of Home. "We all have our favorite brands and products that we go to again and again, both in the Test Kitchen and in our own homes. These are the 'superstars' that go beyond built-in convenience to deliver new 'aha' methods and recipes that are fast, fun and, of course, delicious. We're confident that they will make our readers' lives easier."
The 2016 Taste of Home Best Loved Brands "Shortcut Superstar" winners are:
The 2017 Taste of Home Best Loved Brands "Shortcut Superstars" are featured in the October issue of Taste of Home magazine and online at www.tasteofhome.com/shortcutsuperstars
About Taste of Home
Taste of Home, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. (TMBI) Company, is the leading multi-platform producer of information on food, cooking and entertaining, serving home cooks engaging media that capture the joy and comfort received from food made with love. Content is available online at TasteofHome.com and via the Taste Digital Community, with more than 39 million monthly visitors, making these sites top destinations for kitchen-tested recipes, how-to techniques, cooking videos and lively community forums. The same engaging content can be found in Taste of Home magazine, with a circulation of 2.5 million; Simple & Delicious magazine; top-selling bookazines; newsstand specials; popular cookbooks and via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and Kindle.
About Trusted Media Brands
Trusted Media Brands comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and enduring expertly curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit: trustedmediabrands.com
