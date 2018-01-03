Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week Makes Its Mark on LA's Diverse Dining Scene

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is presenting its first "Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week" from Jan. 22-28, as part of "Visit California Restaurant Month," a national event celebrated in many major cities to help stimulate tourism and patronage at local restaurants.

The week-long promotion spotlights the diverse cuisines of Downtown Alhambra's restaurant scene. Diners can enjoy Italian, American Continental, Asian Fusion, Japanese Fusion, Thai, Hawaiian, Korean, Irish, Peruvian, Indian, Mexican and more, thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus from participating eateries.

Restaurants are offering 2-3 course menus priced anywhere from $15 -$30 for lunch, and $20 – $50 for dinner. Diners simply need to call and make reservations, visit the restaurant(s), and ask for their Taste of Alhambra prix-fixe menus.

In its inaugural year, Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week is featuring a unique collective of 15 restaurants, including: Mancora Peruvian Cuisine, Shakas Hawaiian, Budda Belly Modern Kitchen, Charlie's Trio Café, Vinos at Trios, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Sage Bistro 626, Limerick's Tavern, Diner on Main, Big Catch Seafood House, Bon Appetea, Tokyo Table, SideBar Grill, Dickey's BBQ Pit Alhambra, and Mahan Indian.

The timing of this event is strategic for Downtown Alhambra, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley. With a growing diversity of culinary talent, the city is ready to carve out its own niche in dining excellence within the larger Los Angeles market. Such culinary talent includes rising star, Walther Adrianzen, executive chef at Mancora Peruvian Kitchen, a hidden gem located in a strip mall off of West Main Street. Cooking from his heritage and heart, the young chef has already gotten written recognition by the LA Time's Jonathon Gold and LA Weekly's Garrett Snyder, who have both noted Adrianzen's creative Ceviche dishes.

Another gem in the area is Diner on Main. Known for their juicy burgers, steaks and hand-dipped pies and cakes, it's also a historic site, as one of the few remaining "Googie" style restaurants designed by the famed architectural firm of Armet & Davis. In contrast, newcomer, Budda Belly Modern Kitchen, offers some innovative Asian fusion re-dos of popular comfort classics with dishes like Poke Nachos, Korean in Philly and Bulgogi Kimchi fries. Yet another standout is Limerick's Tavern; not the typical Irish bar, the gastro pub offers gourmet food from their "scratch" kitchen, including signature items like Braised Short Ribs, Rack of Lamb and Branzino, as well as other evolving creations.

Whether the restaurants are older or newer, smaller or larger, the Taste of Alhambra promises to bring its "A" game with its multicultural line-up of participating eateries. Current DABA president, Liza Rodriguez commented, "We are thrilled to kick off our first restaurant week in Downtown Alhambra and show off our city's bustling food scene, which celebrates a plethora of flavors and culinary experiences." She added, "Alhambra locals and in-the-know foodies already embrace the city's amazing restaurants and now it's time for others to discover them."

Contact: For more information, interviews, or photo requests, please contact

Monina Castillo at info.downtownalhambra@gmail.com.

