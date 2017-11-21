Taro Teapuccinos and The Gooiest Chocolate Chip Cookie!

I’ve been going through a lot of my old photos lately and realized there’s A LOT of content that never made it to the blog. One place I posted to Instagram a while back but never wrote about on the blog is Besfren NYC.
I would say they are probably most well known for their ooey gooey chocolate chip cookies (which you can see above). The trick is to wait until a new batch comes out of the oven so that it’s still warm! In my experience, the wait for a new warm tray is not long. Every time I go in, the sell out really quickly and they always have another lined up that’s just about to come out of the oven.
In addition to trying their chocolate chip cookies, I recommend washing it down with one of their teapuccinos! My favorite is the taro teapuccino. Whenever I’m in close proximity to this place I automatically start craving one, it’s as if my mind and taste buds are on auto control! The taro teapuccino is pretty sweet so no additional sweeteners are needed.
They have a lot of other adorable cakes and treats available that I have yet to try but hope to try soon!
Have you been to Besfren NYC? If so, what’s your favorite?
xo Jus
