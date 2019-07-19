Tajín Unveils Innovative Partnerships with Major American Food Brands

The #1 chili-lime seasoning brand expands to chips, desserts, and protein by joining forces with Tyson® and Hillshire Farm® Brands, among others



HOUSTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tajín International Corporation is proud to announce they have joined forces with well-known national food brands, partnering with the Tyson® and Hillshire Farm® brands. Adding to a roster of strategic partners including Century Snacks – the makers of Snak Club® Trail Mixes and Snack Nuts and Truco Enterprises the maker of On The Border Chips and Dips.

Among 10 international companies, the unique flavor of Tajin is the focal point of innovation for more than 50 new products that will be placed in the U.S. market through these partnerships. Fans can enjoy Tajín flavored tortilla chips, desserts and even create their own cocktails with Tajín flavored water. The company also launched Snak Club Tajín Peanuts, and to date, it's the #1 velocity peanut in U.S. convenience stores. Tyson chicken nuggets, Any'tizers Chili Lime Boneless Bites, and Hillshire Farm sausages are also on the roster.

"Tajín is proud to partner with amazing brands such as Tyson, a prestigious American brand that shares our quality and values. With this partnership, we invite all Tyson fans in the United States to enjoy the savory taste of Tajín in the new Tyson products," said Javier Leyva, Tajín International Corporate Director for the U.S. "We understand that consumers are increasingly seeking authentic flavors such as Tajín's very own chili lime, and we can't wait for them to experience it as the focal point of their mealtime."

Tajín has also joined forces with MasterChef Latino judge and MasterChef 6 winner Claudia Sandoval to create another 10 exclusive recipes that are available on www.tajin.com.

On partnering with Tajín, "I love how Tajín adds a special kick of flavor to a wide variety of dishes. As a mom and as a professional chef, I like to include Tajín as part of my seasoning mix in marinades or spice rubs, I use on chicken, fish and meat" said Claudia Sandoval, MasterChef Latino judge and Tajín's spokesperson. "It really creates a unique flavor the entire family loves."

Tajín Clásico Seasoning is the #1 chili lime seasoning in Mexico and the United States. In the past four years, the flavor has grown 65% on U.S. menus.

In May, Tajín partnered with Hillshire Farm to introduce its Chili Lime Smoked Sausage with Mango. And in January, they released Chili Lime Chicken Nuggets and Boneless Chicken Bites with Tyson.

Joining forces with protein brands is a natural fit for Tajín. Its chili lime flavor is very versatile across food groups and the flavor is widely accepted on fish, poultry, pork and beef.

Beyond the traditional blend of Tajín Clásico seasoning, Tajín has also created special blends of their signature flavor in both a smoked Chipotle & Lime and Hot 'N Spicy profile that were launched with On The Border Taste of Tajín Tortilla Chips last spring and are available in grocery and mass retailers across the country.

And it doesn't end there. In 2019, Tajín also collaborated with food service and lifestyle brands across different categories including spirits and even fashion. The products are distributed in more than 24,000 stores across all major retailers in the U.S. including Target and Walmart

About TAJÍN

TAJÍN is a privately held brand established in Mexico by Empresas Tajín since 1985. It is sold in the U.S. by its subsidiary office, TAJÍN International, a U.S. corporation since 1993.The leading fruit seasoning in both countries, TAJÍN is produced from world class chiles to deliver a uniquely-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Tajin is approved by the FDA and sold in more than 24,000 points of sale in the U.S. www.tajin.com.

About Tyson® Chicken

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. For more information, visit www.tyson.com.

About the Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm® brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio of quality meats includes Hillshire Farm lunchmeats, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, Hillshire Farm Sausage and Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® cocktail. Visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

About Truco Enterprises

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1991, Truco is a leading developer and marketer of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the On The Border® brand. Truco Enterprises is the exclusive licensee of the On The Border brand for food products sold through retail. For more information and where to buy, please visit www.ontheborderchips.com . Truco Enterprises is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.

About Century Snacks

Century Snacks offers a portfolio of branded snack products, including Snak Club, California Naturals, Muncheros and Flanigan Farms. For more information, please visit http://centurysnacks.com . Century Snacks is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tajin-unveils-innovative-partnerships-with-major-american-food-brands-300888056.html

SOURCE Tajín International Corporation