Tainted Salad Cyclospora Outbreak Explodes to 641 cases in Midwest as Ron Simon & Associates Files More Cyclospora Lawsuits

Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with Chicago, Illinois co-counsel Meyers & Flowers, filed another cyclospora lawsuit against Fresh Express stemming from cyclospora-contaminated bagged salad mix. It is the first lawsuit naming Berkot's Super Foods, and the fifth lawsuit filed in the outbreak by Ron Simon & Associates.

As the number of confirmed cases approaches 700 victims (the CDC official number is now 641 and the Public Health Agency of Canada counts at least 37), Illinois remains the epicenter, with 198 confirmed cases.

The lawsuit was filed against Fresh Express and Berkot's Super Foods in Cook County, Illinois on behalf of John Silbersdorf. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Mr. Silbersdorf purchased the tainted salad mix from the Berkot's Super Foods in Manteno, Illinois, on June 7, 2020, and consumed it thereafter. Within days, he began experiencing the signature symptoms of cyclosporiasis including stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, and diarrhea. He also suffered debilitating fatigue and weight loss of nearly 25 pounds. He was forced to seek medical care, and tests later revealed that he had been infected with cyclospora parasite.

Mr. Silbersdorf continues to recover from cyclospora food poisoning.

The Fresh Express Bagged Salad Cyclospora Outbreak

In June 2020, health officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating an outbreak of cyclospora infections in the midwestern United States. According to the CDC, epidemiological evidence quickly pointed to bagged salad mix as the source of the infections. The tainted salad mix was widely distributed through retail outlets including ALDI, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Jewel-Osco.

By June 26th, the FDA and CDC identified Fresh Express as the manufacturer of the salad mix, noting it was distributed in at least 31 states and the District of Columbia.

By July 24th, a total of 641 people with laboratory-confirmed cyclospora infections had been identified, with at least 37 requiring hospitalization.

The FDA has asked all consumers who have symptoms of cyclosporiasis to contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Cyclospora Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Mr. Silbersdorf and over 100 cyclospora victims, issued the following statement today: "Unfortunately, the failure to properly screen and test produce used in these salads has sickened hundreds throughout the Midwest. My law firm will make sure each and every one of the victims we represent will be fully compensated for the suffering they have endured, and we will force Fresh Express to take steps to make sure this never happens again."

