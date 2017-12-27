TacoTime Offers More Bang For Your Buck With $1.99 Fully Loaded Burrito

Packed with Satisfying Ingredients, This High Value Item is Available for a Limited Time Only

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com) is adding more value and flavor to the menu with the $1.99 Fully Loaded Burrito, available for a limited time only, now through Feb. 27, 2018.

Loaded with seasoned beef, refried pinto beans, cheese sauce, Mexi-Fries® and your choice of Original, Green or the blazing 5-Alarm™ hot sauce, the Fully Loaded Burrito has all of the best ingredients rolled up in a home-style tortilla and grilled to perfection.

"The $1.99 Fully Loaded Burrito is a steal, offering customers more bang for their buck without compromising quality or flavor," said Julie Hoefling, director of marketing for TacoTime. "The best part is that even on a budget, customers can customize their order with a variety of delicious sauces ranging from mild to blazing hot, to add just the right amount of spice."

The $1.99 Fully Loaded Burrito incorporates fresh, authentic Mexican ingredients, as well as TacoTime's signature Mexi-Fries®, a customer favorite.

About TacoTime

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 50 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime has grown to nearly 400 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tacotime-offers-more-bang-for-your-buck-with-199-fully-loaded-burrito-300575334.html

SOURCE TacoTime