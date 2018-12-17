Taco Bueno Closes Twelve (12) Restaurants: RestaurantEquipment.Bid to Auction Online in Just Days

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bueno, an authentic Mexican cuisine style restaurant, has shuttered twelve (12) of its locations. These closures are located in Texas and Oklahoma.

The contents are currently being auctioned online by RestaurantEquipment.bid an affiliate of TAGeX Brands.

The bidding for all items starts at $1.00 with no reserves.

Taco Bueno selected TAGeX Brands to support the project. "Taco Bueno is an awesome brand and by selling the equipment online they take a green and sustainability path," said Neal Sherman, President of TAGeX Brands and RestaurantEquipment.bid. Sherman said, "The restaurant industry remains highly competitive with 1000's of closures each year."

Although they are closing twelve (12) restaurants, Taco Bueno still has locations serving customers.

Taco Bueno is a restaurant that provides fresh authentic Mexican food. Founded in 1967, Taco Bueno has been serving Tex-Mex food in nearly 200 locations.

RestaurantEquipment.bid, an affiliate of TAGeX Brands, is an online auction site that focuses on foodservice and restaurant equipment. For over 31 years, TAGeX Brands and its affiliates have helped thousands of operators close locations and liquidate equipment and supplies.

Content Contact

Neal Sherman

Telephone: 585.259.6353

Email: 206616@email4pr.com

TAGeX Brands Website: www.TAGeXBrands.com

RestaurantEquipment.bid Website: www.RestaurantEquipment.bid

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bueno-closes-twelve-12-restaurants-restaurantequipmentbid-to-auction-online-in-just-days-300767546.html

SOURCE RestaurantEquipment.bid