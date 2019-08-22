Taco Bueno® Celebrates 52 Years with $0.52 Party Tacos and Burritos

Invites Guests to Join in the Flavorful Fun on August 28



DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite Tex-Mex quick service restaurant, Taco Bueno®, is celebrating 52 years in business this August and wants you to join in the birthday festivities. Taco Bueno commemorates this occasion on August 28th and is thanking guests for their loyal support over the past five decades. The milestone celebration includes unlimited $0.52 party tacos and party burritos - that's right, there's NO limit to the number of tasty tacos or belly-filling burritos you take home from Taco Bueno's birthday bash.

"This is just our way of saying 'thank you' to all the guests who've impacted our tremendous growth and ongoing success since Taco Bueno's debut," says Guillermo Perales, CEO and President of Sun Holdings, Inc. "We like to stay on theme, and $0.52 tacos to celebrate 52 years seemed like a great way to start the party."

Party tacos are stuffed with all the goodness of a crispy Taco Bueno taco in a size that's ready to party. These items are packaged with fresh, never frozen ground beef, crispy lettuce, and flavorful cheddar cheese. Party burritos are also full-size flavor in a party-size package, stuffed with slow-cooked refried beans, a melted blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, and spicy chili sauce, wrapped up in a warm, soft flour tortilla.

"We can tell you from the heart that people are our business," Perales adds. "We want to show our appreciation to our customers for bringing us this far. Loyal fans are really what define the trajectory of success for any company. It only makes sense to give back to our Taco Bueno customers on such a significant occasion."

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 150 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

