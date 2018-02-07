Tabañero Becomes The Official Hot Sauce Of The Miami Heat

New partnership pairs Tabañero with elite NBA franchise

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, the leading all natural, gluten free hot sauce, is proud to announce that it has been named the "official hot sauce of the Miami HEAT." Tabañero and the Miami HEAT have entered into an official partnership through June 2018, bringing together two sizzling icons.

"The Miami HEAT shares the same qualities as Tabañero – a dedication to excellence and being hot, hot, hot," says Danny Vitelli, CEO at Tabañero. "We are looking forward to an exciting season of unique promotions and big wins."

Visitors to Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena will see the partnership come to life beginning February 5, 2018. Details of the agreement include:

All three Tabañero flavors will be available throughout the arena on all condiment carts that will be branded with Tabañero's logo.

Free tickets to a Miami HEAT home game for customers who purchase a bottle of Tabañero either at Publix or Tabanero.com. With proof of purchase customers will be able to receive one (1) free ticket per bottle purchased, up to a limit of five (5) tickets.

Branding of Tabañero throughout AmericanAirlines Area.

One on court promotion (date TBD) of "Spin the Tabañero Bottle," with whatever section the bottle landing on receiving a coupon for a free bottle of Tabañero.

As part of the partnership, Tabañero will be also be a sponsor of the Miami HEAT Golf Classic and the Miami HEAT Family Festival.

About Tabañero

Tabañero Hot Sauce was first released in early 2011 with products including the original Tabañero Hot Sauce, Tabañero Bloody Mary Mix, Extra Hot and Agave Sweet & Spicy flavors. Available both online and in select retail stores including: Publix, Sprouts, Cost Plus Markets, Lucky's Market, Lassens and Ralphs grocery stores and with distribution through US Foods & Sysco.

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT is a three-time champion having won championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. The 2017-18 season is the franchise's 30th anniversary season. AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts over 150 events per year. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and AAArena.com.

