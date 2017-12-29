T. Marzetti Company Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Biscuit Dough Product Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As a precautionary measure, T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling all "Best By" dates of the following product that was distributed in California, United States, because it may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should not consume this product. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled item.

This announcement applies only to the specific frozen biscuit dough product listed below and does not include any other items produced by T. Marzetti Company or other items under the brand listed below.

All "Best By" dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item #

Full UPC

Description

Count per pkg

7229200025

MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

Although this product is not ready-to-eat items and has baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.

We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our supplier on this recall.

All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-marzetti-company-voluntarily-recalls-frozen-biscuit-dough-product-due-to-potential-listeria-contamination-300576147.html

SOURCE T. Marzetti Company