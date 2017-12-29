T. Marzetti Company Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Biscuit Dough Packed Under Various Brands Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As a precautionary measure, T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling all "Best By" dates of the following products that were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.
This announcement applies only to the specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below and does not include any other items produced by T. Marzetti Company or other items under the brands listed below.
All "Best By" dates of the following products are included in this recall:
Item #
Full UPC
Description
Count
per pkg
0788002640
SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
1116103754
SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
1116103755
SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
1122503092
VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
1122508421
VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
3582604815
FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3680004683
FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
3680007549
FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3825911726
SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3825911892
SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
4129075433
PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
4129075434
PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
4164300718
LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
4164300719
LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
5193333968
PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
7145220434
MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
7229200025
MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8685402591
LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8685404014
LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
8685404894
LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
20 ct
8826703140
SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8826703141
SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
8826703152
SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.
We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our supplier on this recall.
All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-marzetti-company-voluntarily-recalls-frozen-biscuit-dough-packed-under-various-brands-due-to-potential-listeria-contamination-300576150.html
SOURCE T. Marzetti Company
Vandals killed half a million bees and devastated an Iowa business by smashing beehives
Recreational marijuana will be legal on January 1, and Jack in the Box is celebrating
Follow a few simple and easy steps to relieve the discomfort and heal
It’s just like any other small lodging — only some guests are too tall for the doors
These faux pas not only make you look like a tourist but may also get you in trouble