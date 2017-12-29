T. Marzetti Company Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Biscuit Dough Packed Under Various Brands Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As a precautionary measure, T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling all "Best By" dates of the following products that were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

This announcement applies only to the specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below and does not include any other items produced by T. Marzetti Company or other items under the brands listed below.

All "Best By" dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item #

Full UPC

Description

Count

per pkg

0788002640

SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

1116103754

SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

1116103755

SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

1122503092

VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

1122508421

VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

3582604815

FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3680004683

FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

3680007549

FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3825911726

SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3825911892

SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

4129075433

PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

4129075434

PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

4164300718

LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

4164300719

LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

5193333968

PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

7145220434

MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

7229200025

MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8685402591

LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8685404014

LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

8685404894

LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

20 ct

8826703140

SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8826703141

SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

8826703152

SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.

We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our supplier on this recall.

All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-marzetti-company-voluntarily-recalls-frozen-biscuit-dough-packed-under-various-brands-due-to-potential-listeria-contamination-300576150.html

SOURCE T. Marzetti Company