Syngenta: Miravis Prime fungicide is now available in California

Powered by Adepidyn technology, Miravis Prime offers more powerful performance and long-lasting control of economically challenging diseases in grapes and other specialty crops to drive higher marketable yield potential

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miravis® Prime fungicide – developed by Syngenta to deliver powerful, broad-spectrum disease control in grapes and other specialty and vegetable crops – is now registered for use in California.

"Specialty crop producers – particularly grape growers – need the power that Miravis Prime brings to the field and vineyard," says Raj Iragavarapu, Syngenta product marketing lead for fungicides. "With dual, highly efficacious active ingredients, Miravis Prime controls those difficult diseases that impact their marketable yield opportunity. The result: crops are cleaner and greener."

The combination of fludioxonil and Adepidyn® technology in Miravis Prime can help California growers recharge their spray programs and maintain effective control of difficult diseases such as Botrytis and powdery mildew in grapes, early blight in potatoes, and powdery mildew in cucurbits. Adepidyn technology needs fewer in-season applications to deliver long-lasting disease control and increase marketable yield potential.

Since Miravis Prime received registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2018, growers report performance that enhanced their marketable yield and increased their earning potential.

"As we have introduced the Miravis brands in the United States, what has stood out is how powerfully and consistently this family of brands performs, regardless of crop or geography," says James Hadden, fungicide technical lead at Syngenta. "California specialty crop growers need what Miravis Prime can do for them."

Miravis Prime's powerful active ingredients deliver on several levels to help boost crop performance. These include:

A visible plant health boost through protected photosynthetic capacity, long-lasting water-use efficiency and prolonged greening

Heavy accumulation into the wax layer and translocation through the leaves for extended residual control

Stable, even distribution on the leaf surface to put up multiple barriers against infection

Flexibility to complement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) spray programs

Long-lasting disease control that results in higher marketable yield potential and a more efficient harvest

To learn more about Miravis Prime performance, talk to your local Syngenta sales representative. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

To earn CEU credit and learn about disease management in vegetable crops, take the Miravis Prime Learning Module.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

