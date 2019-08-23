Symmetry Financial Group Announces Partnership with PubCorps, a Non-Profit Aiming to Increase Volunteerism

On Sunday, September 15, Symmetry Financial Group will partner with Asheville-based non-profit PubCorps in hosting a volunteer event to fight food insecurity in Buncombe County



ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group today announced its role as a presenting sponsor for PubCorps, an Asheville-based nonprofit that aims to increase local volunteerism in communities across the country.

On Sunday, September 15, PubCorps volunteers will set out to pack 100,000 meals to fight food insecurity in Buncombe County. The event will be held at the Asheville Masonic Temple from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This volunteer event is open to the public and will mark the final day of the Chow Chow Festival — a multi-day, immersive culinary event in downtown Asheville.

"One of our core values at Symmetry is being of service and doing good in the world," says Whitney Zeh, Director of Community Relations & Well-Being at Symmetry Financial Group. "We are thrilled to partner with PubCorps to support their mission to serve others and build community."

"There is a tremendous opportunity for community involvement in Asheville right now," says John Richardson, Director of PubCorps. "People want to be involved in their communities, and PubCorps provides people the opportunity to be part of the solution."

Those interested in volunteering at the event can register through the PubCorps website at pubcorps.org.

About Symmetry Financial Group

Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, Symmetry Financial Group is a life insurance company that protects individuals and families from life's uncertainties through personalized life insurance solutions. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the last four years in a row. They have also been recognized as having a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last two years in a row. To learn more, visit sfglife.com.

About PubCorps

PubCorps is a community-building initiative that offers turn-key volunteer meetup events to fundamentally change the way Americans volunteer. The non-profit aims to strengthen communities and reconnect Americans over the shared goal of service and a shared drink after volunteering (the drink can be beer, soda, coffee, etc.). To learn more, visit pubcorps.org.

Media contact:

JP Kennedy, PubCorps Media Relations: 828-713-6872, 505050John@gmail.com

Calie Brummer, Symmetry Financial Group, 828-581-0475 ext. 252, cbrummer@sfglife.com

