Sweet Street Founder, CEO and Chief Innovator Named Industry Titan at Women's Foodservice Forum's Annual Leadership Development Conference

READING, Pa., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, Sweet Street founder, CEO and Chief Innovator, Sandy Solmon, was named one of the Women's Foodservice Forum's (WFF) Industry Titans at the WFF Annual Leadership Development Conference.

According to WFF, Industry Titans are select industry leaders who are publicly committing to prioritizing the advancement of women in their organizations, leveraging their influence to urge their peers to do the same, and creating change that will increase opportunities for women and driving business growth.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a WFF Industry Titan," said Solmon. "At Sweet Street, we believe in the advancement of women because it's good for us. It's not as much a corporate strategy, as a natural evolution."

Solmon began Sweet Street in 1979 as a cottage business operating in a two-car garage. Since then, she has grown the company to become a globally recognized dessert brand. Since 1994, she has been awarded 17 U.S. copyrights for the design of food products, and in 2014, was named the recipient of the Cornell University Hospitality Innovator Award. Driven by her passion for harnessing scientific discovery for the advancement of humanity, Sandy also serves as CEO and lead venture investor of Celavie Biosciences, Inc., a human therapeutic company dedicated to developing treatments and a cure for Parkinson's Disease. Recently embarking on human trials, Celavie has patented methods of culturing and expanding human stem cells for biomedical research.

About Sweet Street

Sweet Street was born in 1979, when founder Sandy Solmon began baking oversized chocolate chip cookies in a 2-bay garage in Reading, Pennsylvania. Today, Sweet Street is the leading innovator in the dessert industry, baking for restaurants and cafes in over 60 countries, on every continent. The Company's commitment to community, passion for artful food and dedication to quality remain the motivation behind every creation. Sweet Street offers over 400 luscious gourmet desserts from big cakes to brulee'd cheesecakes and macarons, dessert bars to loaves, and of course, Sandy's legendary cookies. Learn more by visiting www.sweetstreet.com or contacting your broker or distributor.

