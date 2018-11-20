Sweet Street earns 2018 Sysco Supplier Excellence Awards

READING, Pa., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Street, the nation's leading manufacturer of gourmet desserts, is pleased to announce the company has earned two 2018 Sysco Supplier Excellence Awards: the Gold Heritage Award and the Bronze Supplier Award in the Baker category.

The Gold Heritage Award was presented to Sweet Street as Sysco's top minority/ women-owned supplier partner, demonstrating excellence in sales growth through innovation and high-quality products while exceeding customer expectations. Sweet Street also received a Bronze Supplier Award in the Bakery category, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

The 2018 Sysco award recipients were selected based on sales growth and support, operational excellence and other key business performance metrics laid out by Sysco's merchandising, quality assurance and supply chain departments.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized with these awards," said Rick Kirkpatrick, VP Sales & Marketing for Sweet Street. "It speaks to our company's dedication to diversity, superior products, exceptional customer service and community engagement. Accepting such awards would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees on a daily basis."

Pennsylvania-based Sweet Street is the leader in frozen dessert sales, distributing to North America, Europe and Asia.

