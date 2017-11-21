Sweet Potato Cheesecake is smooth, creamy and loaded with fall flavors. The buttery gingersnap crust makes it irresistible.

This post is sponsored by Challenge Dairy. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

I haven’t always been a sweet potato lover. I remember my Nana making canned sweet potatoes every Thanksgiving and I’d just pick the toasted marshmallows off the top when she wasn’t looking.

In fact, I wasn’t fond of them at all until I was in my late 20’s and my stepmom introduced me to the real deal.

A perfectly baked sweet potato drenched in cinnamon butter. I can’t remember if she made it, or we ordered it at a restaurant, but I’ve been hooked ever since.

(more…)

The post Sweet Potato Cheesecake appeared first on My Baking Addiction.



