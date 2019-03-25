Sustainable Eating Made Easy

MISSION, Kan., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The needs of grocery shoppers are seemingly always evolving, and now more than ever, they want to know where and how their food is produced and what impact it has on the environment. This is commonly referred to as "sustainable eating," and its popularity is growing among shoppers.

Plant-based diets are a tenet of sustainable eating and mushrooms are often included as part of the movement. Known for their inherent umami flavor and nutrition properties, mushrooms are recognized for their unique growing process and need for minimal natural resources used during production, which makes mushrooms both healthy on the plate and gentle on the planet.

In addition, mushrooms are a versatile ingredient, and with so many fresh varieties to choose from, it's simple to incorporate them into most meals. Three Mushroom and Garlic Grilled Pizza can satisfy the entire family, while favorites like Sauteed Mushroom and Sun-Dried Tomato Avocado Toast may hit the spot morning, noon and night, and quick sides such as Roasted Mushroom and Wheat Berry Salad can be an easy addition to dinner plates.

For more information on mushroom sustainability as well as additional recipes, visit mushroomcouncil.com.

Roasted Mushroom and Wheat Berry Salad

Recipe courtesy of the Mushroom Council

Servings: 4

8 ounces white button mushrooms, halved

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups cooked wheat berries, warm

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons dried cranberries, chopped

Dressing:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Heat oven to 400 F.

Place mushrooms on baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Bake 10 minutes.

Carefully stir mushrooms and bake 5 minutes until tender. Transfer mushrooms to medium bowl. Add wheat berries, green onions and cranberries.

To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk olive oil, orange juice, curry powder and salt; pour over salad. Toss to mix. Serve warm.

Sauteed Mushroom and Sun-Dried Tomato Avocado Toast

Recipe courtesy of the Mushroom Council

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus additional, for drizzling

1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

8 ounces sliced button mushrooms

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves kosher salt, to taste

2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

4 slices toasted bread

shaved Parmesan cheese

In skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add tomatoes and cook 1 minute. Add mushrooms and gently incorporate with tomatoes. Add water and stir well until water evaporates and mushrooms darken and become tender, about 4 minutes. Add thyme and salt, to taste. Set aside to cool.

To assemble, gently smash half of each avocado over one slice of toast. Top each slice of toast with mushroom mixture. Top each with Parmesan cheese and drizzle with olive oil before serving.

Three Mushroom and Garlic Grilled Pizza

Recipe courtesy of the Mushroom Council

Servings: 4

Sauce:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

5 basil leaves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 ounces crimini mushrooms, sliced

3 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

3 ounces white button mushrooms, sliced

1 ounce dry white wine or chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

pizza dough (14 inches)

olive oil

nonstick cooking spray

4 ounces whole milk mozzarella cheese, chopped

shaved Parmesan, for garnish

basil leaves, for garnish

Heat grill to medium-high heat, about 425 F.

To make sauce: In medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Whisk in garlic and basil; cook 1 minute. Sprinkle in flour while quickly whisking to form paste.

Reduce heat to medium. Slowly pour in half-and-half while continuing to whisk until there are no clumps. Increase heat slightly to bring to simmer. Stir as mixture thickens into sauce, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper; set aside.

In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to turn tender, about 2 minutes. Carefully pour in wine or stock and continue cooking until liquid evaporates, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with salt.

Stretch dough to make 14-inch pizza. Brush grill grates generously with olive oil. Place dough on grill and let cook about 3 minutes, until underside is browned and dough removes easily from grill. While removing dough from grill, flip it onto baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray so cooked side is up.

Spread sauce over pizza and evenly cover in mushrooms. Add mozzarella cheese.

Return pizza to grill, topping-side up. Close lid and let cook 3-5 minutes. Once top crust browns and cheese melts and bubbles, remove from grill. Let rest 2-3 minutes.

Garnish with Parmesan and basil leaves; slice to serve.

