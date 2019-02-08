Sustainability concerns and alternative proteins shifting the dynamic for beef and pork menu offerings, Technomic finds in new report

The 2019 Center of the Plate: Beef and Pork Consumer Trend Report explores the American staples, including opportunities and challenges for these proteins

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beef and pork have long been staples of Americans' plates but with growing sustainability and health concerns, shifts are taking place in this category. Technomic's 2019 Center of the Plate: Beef and Pork Consumer Trend Report explores how the rise of popularity in alternative proteins and the transparency of animal treatment are affecting consumers' preferences.

"While demand for beef and pork still remains strong, consumers report a slight decline in consumption of these proteins over the past two years due to the growth in health and sustainability concerns," explains Anne Mills, senior manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Adjusting to consumers' evolving approach to beef and pork consumption will be vital to growing sales. Focus should be placed on innovative and unique cuts or flavors that meet the demand for high-quality, natural products."

Key takeaways from the report include:

50% of consumers who often eat beef say it's important they eat beef that came from animals treated humanely

44% of consumers who often eat pork say it's important they eat pork that came from animals treated humanely

42% of beef consumers would like restaurants to offer beef entrees with new, unique flavors

38% of pork consumers are interested in trying pork made with new, unique flavors

Compiling findings from more than 1,700 consumer responses, as well as menu and industry data from the Ignite database, the comprehensive 2019 Center of the Plate: Beef and Pork Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to help them better understand how consumer consumption, attitudes and preferences toward beef and pork menu items are evolving and to identify opportunity areas.

Technomic publishes a complete library of Consumer Trend Reports. To learn more, please visit technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

