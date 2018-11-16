Susan Winckler to Chair USP Board of Trustees

Former CEO of the Food & Drug Law Institute brings extensive experience in regulatory issues related to the pharmaceutical and foods industries

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USP announced today that Susan C. Winckler, R.Ph., J.D., has been elected chair of its board of trustees. Winckler has served as a member-at-large on the USP board since 2015 and in that role has held positions as chair of the Audit Committee and board liaison to the USP Quality Institute advisory group.

Currently president of Leavitt Partners Solutions and chief risk management officer for the Leavitt Partners family of businesses, Winckler is a pharmacist and attorney, with extensive experience in regulatory issues related to the pharmaceutical and foods industries. She is a former chief of the staff for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), former president & CEO of the Food and Drug Law Institute, and former vice president for policy and communications for the American Pharmacists Association (APhA).

"As USP is preparing to celebrate its 200th anniversary, the organization is continuing its mission to help ensure medicine quality and patient safety in an era of unprecedented innovation and a globalized market," said Winckler. "There could not be a more exciting time to serve on the board and I am honored to be elected by my colleagues to this position."

Winckler succeeds Thomas R. Temple, B.S.Pharm., M.S., FAPhA, who is currently president of Tom Temple Consulting. Temple, who served as chair of the board of trustees since 2013, is the former CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association and a past president of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations.

"USP is proud to have Susan serve as board chair. Her expertise and experience will be especially valuable as we continue to work with our many partners, including the FDA, healthcare providers, and industry to advance our mission to develop and advocate for scientific quality standards used in the US and around the world to help protect public health," said Dr. Ronald T. Piervincenzi, USP's CEO.

A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and the Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude; Ms. Winckler is a member of several professional organizations and is the recipient of numerous awards, including Distinguished Alumna of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, Distinguished Fellow in Public Policy to the National Academy of Practice, Pharmacy Academy and fellow of the American Pharmacists Association.

About USP

USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and food for billions of people worldwide.

