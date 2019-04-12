Survey Leading into National Stress Awareness Month Reveals How Americans De-Stress

Most Americans Choose Distraction in the Form of TV, Movies, Socializing and Snacking When Confronted with Stressful Situations



LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With April National Stress Awareness Month in full bloom, YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, conducted a survey on behalf of Lenny & Larry's to determine the life events that Americans find the most stressful and how they cope with them. The goal of the survey was to identify how snacking fits into the different ways people handle stress and therefore how Lenny & Larry's The Complete Crunchy Cookies fit into a spectrum of snacking choices. Based on finding that most Americans (58%) describe themselves as stressed from life events that increase their anxiety such as doing their taxes, unanticipated expenses, or asking someone out on a date, it's not surprising that most turn to familiar coping mechanisms including watching TV/movies (51%), talking to family and friends (41%), and snacking (37%).

Snacking ranked among the top three ways of dealing with stress. If something looks good, tastes good, and provides you with the crunch you crave, it helps satisfy the urge to eat in high stress situations, making Lenny & Larry's The Complete Crunchy Cookies an excellent remedy. In the age of more conscious eating, the survey found that while Americans may crave sweet (62%), salty (48%), and crunchy (40%) snacks such as chocolate (63%), potato chips (58%), and cookies (55%) when stressed, a third of respondents wish there were more great-tasting healthy options.

In a market that is overflowing with snack choices, consumers are increasingly more particular about the foods that go into their bodies. Americans are taking a closer look at ingredients and nutritional information. While they want to have their cookie and eat it too, they are gravitating toward alternatives that offer more. Lenny & Larry's, the originators of the protein cookie, have found that their cookies meet the needs of consumers. With 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber in every serving, The Complete Crunchy Cookies offer consumers a better-for-you option during stressful times.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,237 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th February - 1st March 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

