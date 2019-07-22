Superior Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar Serves Up Summer With the Original Frozen French 75 Cocktail

New Orleans Restaurant Creates Refreshing and Unique Twist on the Classic Cocktail



NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening their doors on historic St. Charles Avenue in 2012, Superior Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar has quickly become an Uptown New Orleans staple for locals and tourists alike by offering the freshest ingredients in an upscale dining environment. In addition to excellent cuisine and an impressive wine and beverage selection, they are home of The Original Frozen French 75 cocktail, a distinctive frozen drink that pays homage to the classic French 75 cocktail.

New Orleans is a city renowned for celebrating and creating classic cocktails. In that vein, Superior Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar created this unique drink perfect for cooling down during the hot and humid Louisiana summers. The Original Frozen French 75 incorporates ingredients found in the original cocktail, including freshly squeezed lemons, gin, simple syrup, and champagne to add effervesce and bring out the brightness of the drink.

"Craft cocktails are what everybody wants, but we are in New Orleans, where everybody loves a frozen drink," said John Michael Rowland, General Manager. "We created The Original Frozen French 75 after experimenting with several frozen drinks. We knew we hit on something special with our take of the classic French 75 because it offers a well-balanced, delicious, refreshing twist on the celebrated cocktail."

New Orleans, with its long and rich history, is known for its famous food and beverage offerings. The Original Frozen French 75 is fast becoming the next iconic Crescent City cocktail.

About Superior Seafood: Serving the freshest seafood and ingredients, and home of the original Frozen French 75, Superior Seafood has become an Uptown New Orleans culinary institute for locals and tourists alike since opening in 2012. Located at the corner of St. Charles and Napoleon Avenues at the "Mardi Gras Turn" and Streetcar Stop #24, Superior Seafood prides itself in serving the freshest food from the local Louisiana waters and offering guests the latest culinary offerings in an upscale dining environment at affordable prices. Superior Seafood offers the only full-service cold seafood bar on St. Charles Avenue serving local and imported oysters on a beautiful marble bar. Outstanding drinks and cocktails are served at the 32-foot antique French zinc bar.

