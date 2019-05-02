NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers are one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are focusing on strengthening their distribution network with retailers and e-commerce partners for catering the rapidly increasing demand for superfoods globally. In addition, several vendors are also focusing on expanding their retail presence to the convenience stores and foodservice outlets. The vendors are also strengthening their partnership with e-commerce providers for selling more products online, this will propel the demand for superfoods during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the superfoods market will register a CAGR of almost 17% by 2023.



Market Overview



Strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers



One of the growth drivers of the global superfoods market is the strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers. The growing emphasis on strengthening multiple channels of distribution network will unlock more opportunities for superfood manufacturers to expand their sales volume and, thereby, drive the demand for superfoods during the forecast period.



Frequent product recalls due to non-compliance



One of the challenges in the growth of the global superfoods market is the frequent product recalls due to non-compliance. The vendors operating in the market face a significant threat from frequent products owing to non-compliance of products with regulatory standards.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Several small and local manufacturers of superfoods are increasingly investing in social media campaigns for product promotions and wider marketing outreach. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



