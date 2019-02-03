Super Bowl Ad on 'Food Porn' Spurs Boycott of Kraft Heinz, According to Culture Reframed

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A boycott of Kraft Heinz products has been called for by Culture Reframed, an organization that builds resilience and resistance to hypersexualized media and porn.

Devour Foods, a Kraft Heinz frozen food product line, has produced a commercial on "food porn" that is slated to air during today's Super Bowl (Feb. 3, 2019).

The original, minute-long version of the commercial was posted for a day on Pornhub, the largest porn site on the web, which is widely known for making available free, hardcore porn. An edited, 30-second version airs tonight.

The ad normalizes the use of porn and makes light of the costs of porn addiction. "Porn addiction is widely widely shown to destroy the individual, the partners, and the children of addicts. And the impact of porn on the culture is enormous," said Dr. Gail Dines, president and CEO of Culture Reframed. "To promote porn use and make light of porn addiction is the height of irresponsibility and we call on Kraft Heinz to provide resources to groups preventing porn addiction."

Culture Reframed has deemed the use of porn "the public health crisis of the digital age."

