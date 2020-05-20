Sun-Maid Named to 2020 US Best Managed Companies List

World's top raisin company honored in inaugural U.S. listing; recognized as one of 27 standout private businesses

FRESNO, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced yesterday, Sun-Maid is in good company after being named to the list of US Best Managed Companies. The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies internationally, but 2020 marks the first time the list captures companies specific to the U.S. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. program features some of the country's most prominent and successful organizations from a wide range of industries with annual revenues of at least $250 million. Private companies across the country competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials.

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid has stayed true to its roots—literally—with its steadfast commitment to whole-fruit products for all. A cooperative of multi-generational family farmers and sustainable growing practices have fostered the beloved brand, now lauded as the world's largest dried fruit producer. Sun-Maid is well-known for retail consumer products and as ingredients for items such as cereals, breads and a variety of other food products. Located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley's raisin producing district, Sun-Maid distributes its products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries around the world.

"This achievement belongs to the entire Sun-Maid organization—from the cooperative of multi-generational family farmers to the talented teams who work in all our facilities and corporate offices," noted Harry Overly, President and CEO of Sun-Maid. "It was an amazing honor to be nominated, then selected after the rigorous application process. We're successful thanks to a collaborative and devoted culture of smart, hardworking colleagues who are committed to a complete business transformation, while continuously reinventing what it means to snack with raisins."

Recently, Sun-Maid began its evolution from a beloved business with classic raisins to a relevant snacking option for today's millennial consumer. Overly stepped in as president and CEO in 2017 with a focus on reinvigorating the iconic brand by issuing bold business goals and a new marketing strategy. Overly led the team to growth and helped change the direction of the business.

Now, offering several types of snacking varieties, Sun-Maid is turning whole fruit into better-for-you-snacks like Sour Raisin Snacks and Yogurt Raisins in fun and indulgent flavors. In 2019, after a quiet decade, the brand broadcasted its first major marketing campaign—"Grow Young"—aimed at the millennial buyer. In 2020, the brand debuted new packaging and an updated logo to appeal to the modern shopper—the first change it made to the iconic Sun-Maid Girl since the 1970s.

"Sun-Maid is poised for tremendous growth, and very few companies can claim the same after a hundred-plus year run," added Overly. "We're honored to be recognized among other successful private companies on this list."

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley.

