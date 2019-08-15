Sun Basket Announces Treat Your Teacher Program

The leading healthy eating delivery service launches new appreciation initiative to gift teachers free meals for the school year



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Basket, the leading healthy eating delivery service, today announced Treat Your Teacher , a new campaign to show support for teachers throughout the United States. The brand will gift 10 exceptional teachers free Sun Basket meals for the entire school year to thank them for their hard work and dedication to improving children's lives.

"At Sun Basket, many of us are parents, so we know that teachers are the foundation of our communities," says Adam Zbar, CEO and Co-Founder of Sun Basket. "Teachers do so much to guide and shape children's minds, and we are passionate about giving back to them by offering a way to make their lives both easier and healthier."

Treat Your Teacher nominations will open on August 15, 2019, and close on September 5, 2019. During that time, anyone is eligible to nominate a teacher (K-12) living in the United States (excluding AK, HI, and parts of MT, NM, and ND). Users can email treatyourteacher@sunbasket.com or share on Instagram or Facebook using #treatyourteacher and @sunbasket, and must include the teacher's name and school, the grade/subject they teach, and a short blurb on what makes them exceptional.

Sun Basket is committed to helping people maintain a healthy lifestyle through food, without compromising taste or quality of ingredients. The company exists to deliver the highest-quality foods and meals right to your door. Treat Your Teacher will reward 10 teachers selected through the online nomination format with the opportunity to choose from Sun Basket's 11 personalized meal plans, which range from Vegan to Pescatarian to Carb-Conscious and more. Through Sun Basket's new expanded menu, they can also opt to add a la carte items for breakfast, lunch, and snacks to their weekly basket.

About Sun Basket

Sun Basket is the leading healthy food delivery service in the United States. Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket brings personalized, curated meals direct to people's homes. Sun Basket offers pre-measured, organic produce, clean ingredients, and easy-to-cook, delicious recipes weekly. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, Sun Basket saves busy people the time of planning and shopping so they can eat their kind of healthy and feel nourished from the inside out. Personalized to individual lifestyle and diet, Sun Basket provides globally inspired recipes in meal plans including Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Quick & Easy, and Carb-Conscious. In 2019, Sun Basket expanded its high-quality, delicious food offerings to include hand-selected market items such as Nona Lim soup, Hu Chocolate, Mylk Labs, Happy Moose Juice, and Hodo Foods plant-based proteins. Sun Basket sells both meal kits for cooking and fully prepared meals that can be heated to eat. Based in San Francisco, Sun Basket is backed by top-tier venture capitalists. For more information, please visit https://sunbasket.com or find the brand on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , or Twitter .

