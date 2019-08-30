Sumptuous Living Founder Mandy Landefeld Shares Easy Meals Ideas With Tips on TV Blog

Mandy Landefeld Provides Tips and Recipes to Feed the Family



ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This time of year, family are challenged to come up with quick and easy meal solutions. Here to help is Mandy Landefeld, founder of the popular, Sumptuous Living Blog. Mandy shared some expert advice with Tips on TV Blog.

SOME TIPS FOR EASY SNACKS

It is important for parents to feed their kids food they can feel good about and snacks that are minimally processed with no GMOs. Parents can trust the Sun-Maid brand. Many love their raisins, and they now have new Sour Raisin Snacks that are a better-for-you fruit snack made from whole fruit. Sour Raisin Snacks have no added sugar, and they are naturally sweet and wonderfully sour at the same time. They come in a lot of great flavors including Strawberry, Watermelon, Mixed Berry and Grape. This is a great go-to snack everyone will love. For more information, visit: sunmaid.com

A TOP SUGGESTIONS FOR A MAIN EASY MEAL SOLUTION

Whether making a quick meal to throw in the oven or the family wants to take more time to cook together, Home Chef has it covered. Choose from a variety of different meal kits that fit into different levels of preparation and cooking times, including an Oven-Ready line that comes packed in an oven-safe tin eliminating the need for a pan, and a Heat & Eat line that can be warmed in five minutes or less. Every meal kit includes the fresh ingredients in just the right amount needed to make simple, delicious recipes in the comfort of your own home. Home Chef meals are available online at homechef.com or at your local Kroger family of stores. Be sure to check out their website for locations.

A TIPS TO ADD SOME EXTRA FLAVOR TO YOUR MEALS

People love bottled ranch dressing for dipping and salads. One tip when cooking is The Original Hidden Valley Ranch now makes Seasoning Shakers! Mandy says, "It is the perfect way to add the ranch flavor that you love to your meals. These Seasoning Shakers are a hit with my entire family. Use them to enhance a recipe or to amp up the flavor in your regulars like chicken and mac and cheese. It's a must-have for my pantry!" For more information, visit: hiddenvalley.com

