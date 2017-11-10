Sugarmade on Sriracha Seasoning Stix Launch: It's A Major Hit!

CITY OF INDUSTRY, California, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD), today comments on its recent product launch of Sriracha Seasoning Stix, a new culinary seasoning technology, using the real Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce from Huy Fong Foods, Inc. Thus far, online revenues on the http://www.SrirachaStix.com website are significantly exceeding expectations. Further acceleration in revenue, mainly led by the Company's Holiday gift packs, is expected as the important Holiday gift giving seasoning commences.

"We are pleased to announce our Sriracha Seasoning Stix launch is a tremendous success," commented Mr. Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. "Sriracha Seasoning Stix Holiday gift packages are already becoming a huge hit with consumers. Online sales are greatly exceeding our expectations and we are pulling out all the stops to build inventory to meet the growing holiday season demand. We expect the positive revenue impact on our Company to be significant."

Sriracha Seasoning Stix are an innovative way to season meat, fish, poultry and vegetables from the inside out, using the real Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce from Huy Fong Foods, Inc. The product is so unique it has been awarded three U.S. patents. The Stix are made of seasoning and spices that are formed into a solid stick that is inserted into food prior to cooking. During the cooking process, Sriracha Seasoning Stix change from a solid to a liquid, infusing delicious flavors from the inside out.

In addition to Sriracha Seasoning Stix, the Company is also marketing several products from the Seasoning Stix product line also, under license from Seasoning Stixs International, LLC. Several other products are scheduled to be added to the product portfolio available online at http://www.SrirachaStix.com.

Sugarmade filed an important disclosure with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission concerning these events. The filing can be seen at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/919175/000152013817000334/sgmd-20171027_8k.htm

About Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD)

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade is a party to a license with Huy Fong Foods, Inc. and has an agreement with Huy Fong Foods, Inc. to use the licensed marks for the limited products and purposes permitted by the license. Seasoning Stix are protected by three issued U.S. patents, which are utilized by Sugarmade under agreement from Wyoming-based, Seasoning Stixs International, LLC. For more information on the Company's products, please visit http://www.Sugarmade.com. Information on Sriracha Seasoning Stix can be viewed at http://www.SrirachaStix.com. Information on Huy Fong Foods, Inc. can be view at http://www.huyfong.com.

For inquiries please contact Sugarmade at (888)982-1628 or info@SrirachaStix.com .

SOURCE Sugarmade, Inc.