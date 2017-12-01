Subway® Strengthens Its Global Brand Team

Len Van Popering joins as Vice President of Global Brand Management and Innovation

MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants announces Len Van Popering has joined the company as Vice President of Global Brand Management and Innovation. Van Popering is charged with driving Subway's ongoing global transformation through food innovation (including core menu items, snacks and beverages), brand positioning, visual identity, and channel development (including delivery, catering and mobile ordering).

"We are evolving our Global Marketing Team to reflect the contemporary vision we have for the company," said Joe Tripodi, Chief Marketing Officer for Subway restaurants. "Len's diverse background, collaborative approach and shared enthusiasm for Subway will help us expand the innovation and creativity so critical to our brand."

­­"Few brands have the opportunity to impact dining habits worldwide as much as Subway does," Van Popering commented. "I'm excited for the challenge to contribute to the transformation of this iconic brand."

Van Popering brings more than 20 years of marketing, innovation and strategic planning experience from multiple brands in the food and beverage, apparel, retail, and paper and packaging spaces. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Innovation for Arby's Restaurant Group, as Chief Marketing Officer at Logan's Roadhouse and as Director of Strategic Planning and Business Development for Russell Corporation.

