Subway® Restaurants and NFL Legend Deion Sanders Issue a One Million Dollar Challenge to NFL Players and Fans to Support NFL PLAY 60

New Footlong Shuffle program raises money for youth health and wellness programs

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants, the Official Sandwich Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL), is bringing players and fans together through a friendly competition to get them dancing on-the-field and on social to raise money for a worthy cause. With choreography led by NFL legend and notorious high-stepper, Deion "Primetime" Sanders, Subway dubbed his iconic two-step the "Footlong Shuffle" to benefit the NFL PLAY 60 youth health and wellness programs.

Today, Sanders will demonstrate the official moves of the Footlong Shuffle on his Twitter and Instagram pages (@DeionSanders), and then, Sanders and Subway are challenging select players to celebrate big game moments with an on-the-field Footlong Shuffle. For every on-the-field Footlong Shuffle performed by an NFL player this football season, Subway will donate $50,000 to NFL PLAY 60 programs, up to $1 million*.

"When I was headed to the endzone, I would break out my signature high step," said Sanders. "Big time plays deserve a celebration and even more so when they benefit a good cause like NFL PLAY 60 programs. I'm excited to help teach the new cats a little something about smooth moves with the Footlong Shuffle and see them try to recreate it on the field."

The Footlong Shuffle is the latest example of engaging ways fans can turn football season into Footlong Season™. In October, Subway will encourage football and sandwich fans to share their own version of the Footlong Shuffle on social and will make an additional donation on behalf of each participant*.

"Our guests and athletes of all ages come to Subway when they want to make better choices to fuel their days and their play. Expanding our long-term partnership with the NFL by supporting the NFL PLAY 60 commitment fits perfectly with what Subway represents as a brand that offers better-for-you choices," said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer of Subway. "We are excited to see the players and fans do the Footlong Shuffle to celebrate their big moments, and to join PLAY 60 to help create active and healthier generations for years to come."

All funds raised through the Footlong Shuffle will support NFL PLAY 60 programs. NFL PLAY 60 is the NFL's national youth health and wellness program that encourages kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

Starting in October, Subway will be supporting Fuel Up to Play 60, a leading national in-school health and wellness program co-created by the NFL and National Dairy Council, to support two local initiatives**.

To support Fuel Up to Play 60, Subway will collect donations in restaurant to help the one in four children who are facing food insecurity. In addition, as part of the 60¢ 6-Inch Sundays Program at participating restaurants, the Fuel Up to Play 60 team will provide parents and students activity logs through participating schools to track eating habits and physical activity. When a student or parent comes into a Subway restaurant and shows their completed Fuel Up to PLAY 60 activity log on Sundays they will earn a 60 cent 6-inch sandwich, when they purchase a separate meal. The tracker can either be shown on a print-out or through the Fuel Up to Play 60 Student Zone app.

These local initiatives will help schools meet their wellness goals by encouraging youth to consume nutrient-rich foods and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day all Footlong Season™ long. As part of the initiatives, Subway restaurants will be supporting students in 73,000 schools across the United States.

*From 9/17/20 to 11/30/20 Subway® will donate $50,000 for every Footlong Shuffle dance completed during an NFL game to NFL PLAY 60 Programs. Max donation of $1 million for Footlong Shuffles.

**At participating restaurants. Find out more at FuelUpToPlay60.com

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

About NFL PLAY 60

NFL PLAY 60 is the League's national youth health and wellness campaign to encourage kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day. Since PLAY 60 launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants and media time for public service announcements. Over the past decade, the NFL has partnered with leading academic, scientific and nonprofit organizations, including the American Heart Association, National Dairy Council, Special Olympics, Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude, and the United Way, to help children of all abilities lead healthier, active lives. The NFL and its clubs have supported programs in over 73,000 schools and constructed more than 265 youth fitness zones nationwide—giving more than 38 million children an opportunity to boost their physical activity levels. Research conducted by The Cooper Institute through its NFL PLAY 60 FitnessGram® Project revealed annual improvements in aerobic capacity and body mass index for students participating in NFL PLAY 60 programming when compared to schools not utilizing NFL PLAY 60 programs. The NFL and its partners are committed to continue the PLAY 60 movement for an active and healthier generation for years to come. For more information, please visit NFL.com/PLAY60

About Fuel Up to Play 60

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), which was founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program additionally encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the program, 14 million students are making better food choices and 18 million are more physically active. Fuel Up to Play 60 is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association/Foundation, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.

