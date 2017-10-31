Subway® Launches "Live Feed" On World Sandwich Day To Donate Millions Of Meals Across 60 Countries

Subway® opens "Live Feed Headquarters" pop-up hub in Madison Square Park, NYC with exclusive performance by multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, food, prizes and opportunities to donate to Feeding America®Subway to make real-time food donations to Feeding America Network Member Food Bank For New York City

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40,000 Subway® restaurants will mark World Sandwich Day on Friday, Nov. 3 with a global "Live Feed" campaign and special in-restaurant offer to help fight hunger. Participating restaurants in approximately 60 countries are inviting customers to join the "Live Feed" and help Subway donate meals to local hunger-relief charities worldwide. To track the global impact of World Sandwich Day, Subway is launching its "Subway Live Feed Headquarters" on Friday, Nov. 3 in Madison Square Park in New York City on Broadway and 23rd St.

"As a global food company, we are passionate about the fight against hunger. We want to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food," said Suzanne Greco, President and CEO, Subway. "On World Sandwich Day, we are offering more than a free sandwich to our loyal customers, we are also offering a chance to fight hunger around the world."

The "Subway Live Feed Headquarters" is a pop-up interactive hub for all World Sandwich Day activities. Guests are invited to join Subway as it tracks in real-time the number of meals donated across the globe on the "Live Feed" ticker as they enjoy DJ sets, free sandwich samples, giveaways, and an exclusive performance by multi-platinum singer and songwriter, Andy Grammer. The "Subway Live Feed Headquarters" will also have an active kitchen making sandwiches for real-time donations to Feeding America® Network Member Food Bank For New York City. Guests can visit the space on Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

"Hunger is an issue that I've cared about for a very long time and is incredibly personal and important to me," said Grammer, who will help Subway and Feeding America deliver meals to Feeding America Network Member Food Bank For New York City. "Forty-one million people and nearly 13 million children in the U.S. don't have enough to eat, and I'm ready to join Subway on World Sandwich Day to help change that reality."

This is the second year Subway will partner with Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, on the sandwich holiday to combat hunger in the U.S. This year, for every customer who buys a sandwich and a 30 oz. drink together on Nov. 3, Subway will donate a meal* to Feeding America, PLUS customers will get a FREE sandwich with their purchase. Customers can track in real-time the number of meals being donated to Feeding America at www.SubwayLiveFeed.com and at the "Subway Live Feed Headquarters." Guests may also donate to Feeding America at the pop-up hub.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads at more than 44,000 restaurants in 113 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway® is still a family-owned business today working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

* Free sub of equal or lesser price. Participation may vary. Subway® will donate the monetary equivalent of a meal ($0.09) for each sub and 30 oz. drink purchased together. Meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

