Subaru of America Kicks Off 2018 Share the Love by Hosting HQ Event to Help Combat Childhood Hunger and Feed its Local Communities

Subaru Employees and Food Bank of South Jersey Joined Forces to Pack 6,600 KidzPacks to Feed Local Youth Impacted by Hunger for an Entire School Year

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today hosted a special kickoff event to celebrate the return of the Subaru Share the Love Event, the automaker's annual philanthropic event aimed at supporting charities across the country. Employees at Subaru of America (SOA) headquarters in Camden, NJ partnered with the Food Bank of South Jersey to donate and pack a record-breaking 6,600 'KidzPacks,' containing items that can produce up to four nutritionally-balanced meals and snacks for a child.

"We at Subaru are passionate about positively impacting our local communities nationwide and understand that hunger is a universal issue, which currently plagues nearly 50 million Americans," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are thrilled to kick off Share the Love with a special event that combats hunger in our own headquarters' hometown community."

Currently, more than 160 children in Camden receive weekly food donation packs. Through this event and corresponding donation, SOA aims to combat weekend hunger for Camden youth by supplying enough packs for impacted children to last an entire school year.

"This is the largest donation the Food Bank of South Jersey has ever received throughout the life of our KidzPack program," said Fred Wasiak, CEO, Food Bank of South Jersey. "As a result of this generous donation from Subaru, the Food Bank of South Jersey's Special Programs team is able to feed more mouths and reach more community members than ever before; a feat that was previously impossible due to a lack of resources."

During the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event, running now through January 2, 2019, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 628 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America® and National Park Foundation. Once again, Subaru retailers will also have the opportunity to add a local hometown charity for their customers to support.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

