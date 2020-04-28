Subaru of America Heads to Pawnee as Sponsor of "Parks and Recreation" Reunion Special

Automaker Continues Feeding America® Partnership with New Pledge to Match Donations up to $150,000 for COVID-19 Response Fund

CAMDEN, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced it will sponsor NBC and Universal Television's all-original "A Parks and Recreation Special," a charitable telecast set to air Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, and will match consumer donations up to $150,000 to benefit Feeding America®'s COVID-19 Response Fund. This sponsorship follows Subaru of America's partnership with Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals*.

"At Subaru of America, we believe in doing everything we can to support our communities and we are thrilled to get consumers involved in any way we can," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Alongside Leslie Knope and the 'Parks and Recreation' crew, we hope this reunion not only delights viewers everywhere, but empowers consumers to join our efforts to fight hunger amid the pandemic."

Matching donations from State Farm®, NBCUniversal and the writers, producers and cast of "Parks and Recreation," a combined total of $500,000 in matching donations, will be made through May 21. Funds raised from the telecast will go directly to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, allowing food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community.

The automaker's sponsorship of the "Parks and Recreation" special follows its significant partnership with Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to people most impacted by COVID-19. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200-member food banks, the automaker, along with its retailers, is providing crucial assistance to help communities hit hardest by the pandemic get back on their feet.

Consumers looking to join Subaru of America and the cast and crew of "Parks and Recreation" in the fight to support communities in need, can make a donation at FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec.

The automaker's donation to Feeding America is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit www.subaru.com/community

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

