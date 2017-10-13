STYR Labs Appoints Pete Plamann as President to Bring High-Level Expertise in Consumer Engagement to Leadership Team

Former Senior Health Insurance Innovator Known for Collaborative Entrepreneurial Partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- STYR Labs, an AI-based company that aligns wearable technology, smart devices and apps to create personalized nutrition at every life stage, announces the appointment of Pete Plamann as President. Plamann joins the STYR Labs leadership team, bringing high level development and implementation expertise to lead the company's continued growth and aggressive expansion.

Prior to joining STYR Labs, Plamann spent 25 years successfully innovating the health insurance industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Innovation Wellness Solutions with UnitedHealthcare, a Fortune 6 company with over $184B in revenue. During his 14-year tenure at UnitedHealthcare, Mr. Plamann held various leadership roles where he was directly responsible for driving innovation, as well as developing and introducing disruptive products and services to the market that allowed members to more fully engage in their health and wellbeing.

Working closely with a venture capital research development firm affiliated with UnitedHealthcare Group, Plamann created an alternative insurance plan for small employers that were negatively impacted by the Affordable Care Act, which he subsequently grew from inception to well over $750M in revenue in just three years. He used this same successful administrative platform to reward members for specific activity behaviors that improved health while lowering claims, which launched nationally in April 2017. Plamann's proven experience in forging collaborative entrepreneurial relationships will be an asset to STYR Labs.

"Pete brings high level, multi-dimensional expertise in launching innovative programs to benefit health and increase corporate ROI and we are excited to have him on board to continue driving our company forward," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder of STYR Labs. "His ability to work collaboratively to create new programs that engage a large membership will be key to our business growth strategy to exponentially increase our number of users, and motivate and reward their healthy lifestyles."

STYR Labs is poised to become the leader of data-driven food and nutrition, and the new office in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale welcomes an environment full of collaboration and innovation with ivy accent walls, vintage arcade games and unlimited healthy food and drink options to keep employees fueled.

"I believe in harnessing the power of collaboration and innovation to engage the largest number of consumers," said Plamann. "I'm thrilled to bring my vision and strategic skills to STYR Labs as we continue to expand our consumer engagement while setting the industry standard for combining AI, wearables, smart devices and our app to optimize the health and nutrition of our members."

About STYR Labs

Launched in 2014, the company's proprietary HDI™ platform cross-references data learned from activity, sleep, hydration and food with 250,000 scientific papers and clinical studies to create an optimized nutritional plan for the individual. Combined with the company's line of wearable devices and the ability to purchase fully traceable, personalized dietary supplements and functional foods directly through the app, STYR offers the first and only closed loop system for precision nutrition.

