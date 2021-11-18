Study Links Consuming Fat From Animals With Higher Risk of Strokes

It’s long been known that consuming fat is linked to a higher risk of suffering a stroke —however, recent research indicates that it’s not the amount of fat but where it comes from that may be the more important factor. A recent study found that consuming fat from animals was linked to a higher risk of strokes, while getting more fat from vegetable sources was linked to a lower risk.

PETA’s been saying it for years: Eating meat is bad for your health. This latest research joins the mountains of evidence against consuming fat from exploited animals, which leading health experts have repeatedly linked to developing heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

The study, which combined 27 years of data from more than 117,000 health-care professionals, found that participants who ate the most fat from animals were 16% more likely to have strokes than those who ate the least. Eating less fat from animals also appeared to have a positive impact on the risk of strokes.

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S., and they occur when blood flow is cut off to a part of the brain. The study’s authors recommended consuming vegetable oils, such as olive, corn, or soybean oil, instead of cruelly obtained fats from animals.

