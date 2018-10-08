Students Leading Sustained and Innovative Hunger-Fighting Solutions Can Apply for $10,000 from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

Applications for the 2019 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarships now being accepted

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation today announced the opening of the application period for the 2019 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarships which will run from October 5 through December 5, 2018. The scholarship program urges students to apply to #Get5KGive5K to help end hunger in their communities. Students from kindergarten through graduate school are eligible to apply for a $5,000 scholarship with matching $5,000 grant for the hunger-related charity of their choice. Visit https://aim.applyISTS.net/StopHungerScholars to apply.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41 million people living in the United States, including 13 million children, lack the means to get enough nutritious food on a regular basis. As a result, they struggle with hunger at some time during the year. Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has a 12-year legacy of investing in young leaders and their innovative ideas because we believe they are the generation to end childhood hunger.

"Recognizing that youth-led initiatives provide innovative solutions, we strive to encourage and empower students to help fight childhood hunger because this is an issue no one person, team, or organization can solve alone," explained Gerri Mason Hall, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Chair and Chief Human Resources Officer, Sodexo North America. "Scalable, replicable, and resourceful ideas like those from the Stop Hunger Scholars help the Foundation gain momentum and excitement as we continue to work toward zero hunger in the U.S."

Up to five national scholarship recipients will be selected based on their ongoing work to end hunger. The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation will also recognize up to 20 Stop Hunger regional honorees with a $1,000 donation for their preferred hunger-relief charity.

To date, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has recognized 208 regional honorees and 61 national scholarship recipients with grants totaling $488,000 for their hunger-relief charities and $280,000 in scholarships. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited education institution (kindergarten through graduate school) in the United States and be able to demonstrate an enduring commitment to end hunger in their community.

The deadline for 2019 applications is December 5, 2018. The 2019 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 17, 2019 at the 20th Annual Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Dinner. For complete details and to apply, please visit HelpStopHunger.org.

Watch this video to hear stories from the 2018 Stop Hunger Scholars and how they plan to work toward zero hunger in the U.S.

Apply by visiting https://aim.applyISTS.net/StopHungerScholars by December 5.

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works to ensure that every child in the United States, especially those most at risk, grows up with dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life. Visit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @StopHungerUSA.

