Stores and Restaurants Participating in ‘ThanksVegan’ 2020

You may be celebrating this year’s “ThanksVegan” on Zoom, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go to town on a hearty vegan feast. Folks all across the country are celebrating this year by cooking up some delicious plant-based holiday dishes or ordering takeout from local vegan restaurants. Check out the unique ways restaurants, grocery stores, and even celebrities are joining in on the ThanksVegan fun this year!
5 Actions to Take This ‘ThanksVegan’
If you’re putting your vegan chef hat on like Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole with her signature ThanksVegan recipe, you might want to stop by these supermarkets for some vegan-friendly ingredients:
Sprouts Farmers Market, Sobeys, Safeway, Lincoln Market, Gelson’s Markets, Key Food, ALDI U.S., Tops Friendly Markets, Giant Eagle, Ingles Markets, Lidl, MOM’s Organic Market, Vallarta Supermarkets, and Price Chopper are all offering ready-to-roast vegan turkeys and other animal-free holiday dinner options. For those not ready to brave the stores, meal delivery services Veestro, Boycemode, Fresh n’ Lean, and MamaSezz are all participating in ThanksVegan, offering tasty Thanksgiving-themed options that will be delivered right to your door.
These stores and restaurants are also taking a seat at the ThanksVegan table this year:
Manna Kitchen, Chicago
Bandaloop, Arundel, Maryland
Kahiau’s Bakery & Cafe, Virginia Beach, Virginia
The Cider Press Café, St. Petersburg, Florida
Kotobuki Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Norfolk, Virginia
Vegiterranean Kitchen, Moorpark, California
Lovin’ Spoonfuls, Tucson, Arizona
Vegan Avenue, San Antonio
Good Foods Co-op, Lexington, Kentucky
Bangkok Garden Restaurant, Norfolk, Virginia
Lincoln Market, Brooklyn, New York
Sunshine Vegan Eats, Buffalo, New York
House of Leaf & Bean, Jacksonville, Florida
Vegan Fine Foods, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Village Restaurant, Litchfield, Connecticut
Here are some other places participating in ThanksVegan that will help you pile your plate with plant-based foods this year:
- Mama’s International Tamales, Los Angeles
- Granby Bistro & Deli, Norfolk, Virginia
- Rajput Indian Cuisine, Norfolk, Virginia
- Naomi Vegan Meets, Norfolk, Virginia
- Pelon’s Baja Grill, Norfolk, Virginia
- Shawarma, Norfolk, Virginia
- Your Pie, Norfolk, Virginia
- Ben’s Chili Bowl, Washington, D.C.
- Busboys and Poets, Washington, D.C.
- Pow Pow, Washington, D.C.
- Calaveritas, Atlanta
- Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli, Gulfport, Florida
- Souley Vegan, Oakland, California
- Chunkie Dunkies, Riviera Beach, Florida
- Loving Hut, Claremont, California
- Star of India, Fort Collins, Colorado
- Flourish Plant-Based Eatery, Evansville, Indiana
- Plant, Asheville, North Carolina
- AJ’s Stone Oven Pizzeria, Norton, Massachusetts
How will YOU be celebrating ThanksVegan?
Will you join these restaurants, stores, and Pinky Cole in this year’s ThanksVegan festivities?
Whether you’re an expert in the kitchen or you prefer takeout, these places have you covered this year. If you support any of these participants, take a photo of your stacked holiday plate and post it on social media with the hashtag #ThanksVegan!
Have you heard of #ThanksVegan?
Celebrate ‘ThanksVegan’ This Year
