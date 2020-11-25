Stores and Restaurants Participating in ‘ThanksVegan’ 2020

You may be celebrating this year’s “ThanksVegan” on Zoom, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go to town on a hearty vegan feast. Folks all across the country are celebrating this year by cooking up some delicious plant-based holiday dishes or ordering takeout from local vegan restaurants. Check out the unique ways restaurants, grocery stores, and even celebrities are joining in on the ThanksVegan fun this year!

5 Actions to Take This ‘ThanksVegan’

If you’re putting your vegan chef hat on like Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole with her signature ThanksVegan recipe, you might want to stop by these supermarkets for some vegan-friendly ingredients:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Sobeys, Safeway, Lincoln Market, Gelson’s Markets, Key Food, ALDI U.S., Tops Friendly Markets, Giant Eagle, Ingles Markets, Lidl, MOM’s Organic Market, Vallarta Supermarkets, and Price Chopper are all offering ready-to-roast vegan turkeys and other animal-free holiday dinner options. For those not ready to brave the stores, meal delivery services Veestro, Boycemode, Fresh n’ Lean, and MamaSezz are all participating in ThanksVegan, offering tasty Thanksgiving-themed options that will be delivered right to your door.

These stores and restaurants are also taking a seat at the ThanksVegan table this year:

Manna Kitchen, Chicago

Bandaloop, Arundel, Maryland

Kahiau’s Bakery & Cafe, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Miami Nice, Portland, Oregon

The Cider Press Café, St. Petersburg, Florida

Kotobuki Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Norfolk, Virginia

Vegiterranean Kitchen, Moorpark, California

Lovin’ Spoonfuls, Tucson, Arizona

Vegan Avenue, San Antonio

Good Foods Co-op, Lexington, Kentucky

Kale My Name, Chicago

The Grain Café, Los Angeles

Bangkok Garden Restaurant, Norfolk, Virginia

Lincoln Market, Brooklyn, New York

Sunshine Vegan Eats, Buffalo, New York

House of Leaf & Bean, Jacksonville, Florida

Vegan Fine Foods, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Veg’n Out, San Diego

The Village Restaurant, Litchfield, Connecticut

Here are some other places participating in ThanksVegan that will help you pile your plate with plant-based foods this year:

Mama’s International Tamales, Los Angeles

Granby Bistro & Deli, Norfolk, Virginia

Rajput Indian Cuisine, Norfolk, Virginia

Naomi Vegan Meets, Norfolk, Virginia

Pelon’s Baja Grill, Norfolk, Virginia

Shawarma, Norfolk, Virginia

Your Pie, Norfolk, Virginia

Ben’s Chili Bowl, Washington, D.C.

Busboys and Poets, Washington, D.C.

Pow Pow, Washington, D.C.

Calaveritas, Atlanta

Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli, Gulfport, Florida

Souley Vegan, Oakland, California

Chunkie Dunkies, Riviera Beach, Florida

Loving Hut, Claremont, California

Star of India, Fort Collins, Colorado

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery, Evansville, Indiana

Plant, Asheville, North Carolina

AJ’s Stone Oven Pizzeria, Norton, Massachusetts

How will YOU be celebrating ThanksVegan?

Will you join these restaurants, stores, and Pinky Cole in this year’s ThanksVegan festivities?

Whether you’re an expert in the kitchen or you prefer takeout, these places have you covered this year. If you support any of these participants, take a photo of your stacked holiday plate and post it on social media with the hashtag #ThanksVegan!

Celebrate ‘ThanksVegan’ This Year

