Stop & Shop Voluntarily Recalls Its Private Brand Fresh Salsa

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stop & Shop is voluntarily recalling all code dates of its private brand salsa as a precautionary measure after notification from its supplier of potential quality concerns. The following Stop & Shop brand products, which are sold in the produce department, are affected by this recall:

Stop & Shop Mild Salsa, 16 oz., UPC 688267-03252

Stop & Shop Hot Salsa, 16 oz., UPC 688267-03195

Stop & Shop Organic Salsa, 16 oz., UPC 688267-12272

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. Customers who have purchased these products should discard them and bring their receipt to any Stop & Shop for a full refund. Customers looking for additional information may call Stop & Shop's Customer Support Center at 1- 800-767-7772.

About Stop & Shop

