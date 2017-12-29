Stock Review for Processed & Packaged Goods Investors -- B&G Foods, Conagra Brands, Campbell Soup, and Flowers Foods

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

B&G Foods

On Thursday, shares in Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered B&G Foods Inc. recorded a trading volume of 729,356 shares. The stock ended the day at $35.50, declining 0.56% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 15.07% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.55%. Furthermore, shares of B&G Foods, which manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.02.

Conagra Brands

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Conagra Brands Inc.'s stock saw a slight drop of 0.05%, finishing yesterday's session at $38.05 with a total trading volume of 1.86 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.42% in the last month and 12.08% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.36% and 4.66%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Conagra Brands, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America, have an RSI of 65.44.

On December 12th, 2017, Conagra Brands announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.2125 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on March 01st, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 30th, 2018.

On December 22nd, 2017, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $38 a share to $42 a share.

Campbell Soup

Shares in Camden, New Jersey headquartered Campbell Soup Co. ended the session 0.25% lower at $48.46. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.23 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.24% in the last one month and 3.00% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.44% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Campbell Soup, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products, have an RSI of 49.88.

On December 18th, 2017, Campbell Soup (CPB) and Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) announced that they have entered into an agreement for CPB to acquire LNCE for $50.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 27% to LNCE's closing stock price on December 13th, 2017, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction.

On December 20th, 2017, research firm Citigroup reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $50 a share to $54 a share.

Flowers Foods

Shares in Thomasville, Georgia headquartered Flowers Foods Inc. ended Thursday's session 0.41% higher at $19.43. The stock recorded a trading volume of 588,794 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.63% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 0.69% above its 50-day moving average and 4.25% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Flowers Foods, which produces and markets bakery products in the US, have an RSI of 46.78.

--

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

