Sterno Introduces New Sustainability Efforts to Reduce Carbon Footprint

CHICAGO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterno Products, the name synonymous with quality and performance in portable food warming for over 100 years, announced today at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, that it is going greener with a commitment to reduce the company's overall carbon footprint associated with keeping food hot. The initiative, which will introduce redesigned chafing fuel cans that use less steel, cardboard and non-renewable resources, aims to reduce Sterno's environmental impact from landfill waste to greenhouse gas emissions, while still producing the same great products that customers rely on.

"Over the past decade we've achieved a number of firsts as a company on the environmental front that we're proud of – from first to having USDA Biopreferred Ethanol to UL Validated for Clean Emissions," said Craig Carnes, President of Sterno Products. "But we don't want to stop there. As a leader in the industry, we are investing in additional steps to reduce our carbon footprint while maintaining the quality and performance of Sterno chafing fuels.

Through examination of its bigger supply chain, Sterno was able to make an impact on its material sourcing and selection by re-engineering and enhancing its chafing fuels to create a more efficient packaging design, which reduces waste, and limits the number of trucks on the road. Here is a closer look at how the brand is making a positive impact:

1. Product Design: Sterno has optimized the size of its chafing fuel cans to use 10 percent less steel – that equals the amount of steel in nearly 2,500 SUV's annually. The team has also reduced the consumption of non-renewable resources, by a full 10 percent, by optimizing the size of the wick and reformulating the fuel blend.

2. Material Sourcing & Selection: All of Sterno's chafing fuel cans and lids are made from highly recycled steel. This makes it easier for waste management facilities to easily separate steel with magnets if the product is not recycled properly. Something that can't be done with aluminum or plastic. The new gel cans also allowed for packaging to be redesigned, requiring 7 percent less cardboard. That equals nearly 350 trees saved annually.

Sterno's packaging is being made from Sustainable Forestry Initiative materials, a certification standard that is based on principles that promote sustainable forest management, including measures to protect water quality, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, and species at risk.

3. Delivery of Product: With smaller packaging, Sterno is able to impact the number of trucks delivering raw materials to the factory and in the end - our high quality chafing fuels to our customers. Fewer trucks equal fewer emissions.

Sterno users can feel good that they are getting the same great performing chafing fuels, while helping the environment. To learn more about Sterno's sustainability journey, visit www.sternopro.com.

About Sterno Products

Headquartered in Corona, California, Sterno Products is the leading manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming fuels and creative table lighting solutions for the hospitality and consumer industries. The product line includes wick and gel chafing fuels, butane stoves and accessories, liquid and traditional wax candles, catering equipment and lamps. For over 100 years, the iconic "Sterno" brand has been synonymous with quality canned heat. The heritage of reliability and innovation continues today, as Sterno Products continues to bring to market new products that give foodservice industry professionals and consumers greater control over food quality and décor. Sterno Products is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI).



