Stella & Chewy's Donates More Than 800,000 Pet Food Meals to ASPCA COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative to Feed Animals Across the Country

The $530,000 donation of food will help pets impacted by COVID-19 in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Asheville

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) today received an in-kind donation from Stella & Chewy's, premium nutritional pet food, for $530,000 worth of dog and cat food to assist pets and pet owners affected by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The ASPCA will distribute Stella & Chewy's pet food donation of more than 800,000 meals at its regional food distribution centers in Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Asheville, N.C. The trucks departed from the Stella & Chewy's warehouse in Oak Creek, Wisconsin with distribution to begin this week.

"We know how special and strong the bond is between pet parents and their animals, and we are committed to bringing comfort and relief to those in need of an extra hand right now," said Marc Hill, CEO of Stella and Chewy's. "This donation is the biggest in our company's 16-year history and we could not have partnered with a better organization than the ASPCA. Our employees take great pride in knowing the difference the donation will make in the lives of these animals across the country."

This lifesaving donation from Stella and Chewy's supports the ASPCA Relief & Recovery Initiative, a $5 million multipronged strategic relief response to the COVID-19 crisis. The ASPCA's response includes the creation of regional pet food distribution centers which gives dog, cat and equine owners free access to critical food and supplies as the outbreak continues to spread. Stella and Chewy's pet food donation will be distributed through the ASPCA's regional pet food distribution centers.

"Providing free pet food helps struggling communities in many ways. It certainly promotes the health and safety of vulnerable animals, but also makes it possible for families to count on the continual love and comfort of their pets, which is especially valuable during this crisis," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO. "We're grateful for Stella and Chewy's generous food donation, which will help thousands of dogs, cats, and people in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Asheville."

The ASPCA COVID-19 Relief & Recovery initiative underlines the organization's longstanding commitment to the animal welfare community and people and their pets. In an effort to create better access to crucial services for underserved pet owners and improve the health and welfare of dogs and cats nationwide, the ASPCA has launched programs and partnerships in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami that make veterinary care more accessible and affordable, and continues to develop initiatives to serve the more than 21 million pets living in poverty with their owners nationwide. In North Carolina, the ASPCA operates the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC), a facility dedicated to rehabilitating fearful, under socialized dogs, and ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance, the nationally recognized leader in high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter training and services.

For more information on the ASPCA's response to COVID-19, please visit www.aspca.org/covidalert.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

